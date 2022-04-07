To The Editor:

In my time serving in the General Assembly, I have long been a champion of expanding Medicaid here in North Carolina. I was the first primary sponsor of the legislation to expand Medicaid in the House this session (H470) and have worked to build a consensus about the positive impact this could have on our rural hospitals.

During committee meetings we’ve heard of the success both Democrat and Republican led states have had in expanding healthcare access. Folks have traveled to Raleigh to present on these successes including those who oversaw the expansion in Montana, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Former Ohio Governor, John Kasich, was among those who spoke highly of the benefits their states have received from expanding Medicaid.

Other meetings chose to focus solely on the potential impact this would have on our state. The NC Rural Center shared that this expansion would generate 83,000 jobs and a positive tax revenue increase of $168 million by 2025. Meaningful expansions in our economy are necessary especially as so many people are hurting.

For Robeson County alone, the estimated benefits of Medicaid expansion include 616 jobs created, 13,747 more individuals with coverage, and 97.8 million more in economic growth over a three year period according to a 2019 study by Cone Health Foundation.

Our most recent meeting exclusively covered the NC SAVE Act, which is a bipartisan bill designed to cut outdated regulations that prevents our state’s Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) from practicing to the full extent their education and training has prepared them for. Experts spoke on the ability to increase access to medical care in counties like Robeson by allowing the APRNs to provide more direct care to our patient population. The past few years have exposed our need for more medical professionals here in Robeson County and the SAVE Act offers a great opportunity to address that. If passed, North Carolina would join 24 other states with similar legislation.

This committee will continue to meet over the next several weeks. Our next scheduled meeting dates are at 1:30 p.m. April 11th and at 9:30 a.m. April 26th. You can listen in at https://www.ncleg.gov/Committees/CommitteeInfo/NonStanding/6770.

Thank you for your support and comments on these issues, I look forward to the continued conversations on what’s best for the future of healthcare here in NC.

Rep. Charles Graham

Dist. 47 (Robeson County)

LETTERS POLICY

The Robesonian welcomes letters to the editor.

Letters should be about issues of general interest, brief and to the point. We reserve the right to refuse letters longer than 400 words; poetry; letters that are in bad taste or libelous; and letters from outside our readership. Letters may be edited, but content will not be altered. Letters should be original. They must be signed by one author. Please include your address and daytime phone number. Street addresses and phone numbers will not be published. A photograph of the writer will be used if provided. Send letters to: The Robesonian, P.O. Box 1028, Lumberton, NC 28359, or fax them to 910-739-6553. Letters can be sent via email to [email protected]