It was not that long ago that the odds of three sporting events that occurred this week would have brought a million bucks in Vegas on a single-dollar bet. But even if those odds and that bet had been available, I would have saved the dollar for a pack of Nabs.

Too risky for a retiree on a fixed income.

In chronological order they are: North Carolina’s basketball team ruining another retirement party on its way to playing for a national championship, Tiger Woods teeing it up at The Masters a year and six weeks after a car accident that almost cost him his right leg, and major league baseball beginning, a bit tardy because of a labor dispute, but with a full 162-game schedule for each team.

If I could depress that pause button on the passage of time, this would be the week I would do it; actually, I would rewind the clock until halftime of the NCAA national championship game with Kansas Jayhawks and see if my Tar Heels, battered as they were, could hold on long enough for one of the most improbable championships in history.

The ending was not what I wanted, but I find solace knowing Dean Smith played at Kansas, and Roy Williams coached there, winning 418 games in 15 seasons. So, Ol’ Roy, who did not seek a retirement party, got one instead. I told ya’ll K was for karma.

Then there was the pleasure of watching the Atlanta Braves taking the field on Thursday as the defending World Series champs. The only thing missing was Freddie Freeman, but if he loves L.A. and a few more million more than being a Brave, so be it. Baseball’s return also means I will spend part of my Sunday drafting my fantasy team while also making my annual donation to Fairmont’s local economy.

The balance of that day will be watching The Masters and ,just perhaps, Tiger not only playing but attempting to win a sixth green jacket, which would tie him for the most with the second greatest golfer of all-time, Jack Nicklaus.

I am not sure what number comeback this would be for Tiger but will go with a bunch. He has already won a U.S. Open while playing on a broken leg, that happening in 2008, and this time his leg is not even broken – just held together by steel rods.

His last major, The Masters in 2019, was won following a series of back surgeries and four years after he was found napping in his car on the side of the ride, producing that now famous mug shot and fueling speculation of abuse of prescription drugs intended to control pain.

His limp around Augusta National, one of the toughest tracks to walk, has been noticeable, but not enough has been said about the fact he has not played competitive golf – well, the father-son, but Charlie carried him – in more than 14 months. So being able to compete in The Masters would be remarkable even if his leg were healthy.

Tiger’s career has always been one of one-upping himself, and a victory in The Masters would be the ultimate one-up, meaning he would have to rise from the dead for any encore.

I have always believed Tiger was of another world, but his explanation is more down to Earth: “No days off.” There is a lesson there.

Should be a fun weekend, maybe even epic.

Donnie Douglas is a former executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]