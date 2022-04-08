Directors failed to follow policy to fill the vacant District 5 seat. Upfront, I was an applicant and I was present to observe the meeting.

Excerpt from policy 405 “…Board President will appoint three Directors to form a New Director Search Committee responsible for locating and interviewing candidates…the Committee, after interviewing the qualified candidates, shall make its recommendation….”

The committee through ignorance, incompetence, or conspiracy willfully chose not to interview the applicants. Why?

During the board meeting, a board director questioned the committee regarding the interviews. Instead of the committee responding, the board president spoke up saying something to the effect that he believed since the committee knew the applicants and ask some others about them it met the interview requirement.

Amazingly, no other directors questioned the lack of interviews or expressed curiosity to involve themselves in any dialogue to determine how the board could make a recommendation without interviews. Nor did any director question the basis for the committee’s recommendation.

A conflict of interest issue was raised concerning the applicant, with one committee director saying something to the effect, we fixed it or handled it.

Again, no director demonstrated any kind of intellectual curiosity demanding an explanation of the conflict or to ask key questions such as who, when, and how was it fixed.

Policy 405 states “The Committee must ensure that the candidates being considered for the vacant position meet the qualifications and eligibility requirements set for in the Bylaws (Section 5.02) and Board Policy No. 403. Any candidate who does not meet those requirements is not qualified to serve on the board and will not be considered for the vacancy.”

Is it the committee’s job to qualify a candidate?

The lack of inquiry by the full board, fixing a candidate so they are qualified, and lack of interviews can only lead to one conclusion. It was strictly a formality and conspiracy by the full board to deny the other candidates an opportunity to compete so the board’s pre-selected candidate could be seated.

Was it a corrupt process? Was it a disservice to all the candidates who applied? Most importantly, is ignoring policy in the best interest of the LREMC Membership?

Lynn E. Locklear

Red Springs