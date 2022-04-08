Mental Health: Resources needed for students, teachers

Teachers do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to guiding our children through more than just academics. As students feel the accumulated strain of two years under pandemic conditions, the effects are becoming more evident. Those who were already experiencing mental health issues are now struggling in a way that means teachers and other school staff must be on the alert.

Sharon Hoover, professor of child psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health, says child abuse and neglect increased during the pandemic.

“We can’t assume that ‘OK we’re back in school, it’s been a few months and now everyone should be back to normal.’ That is not the case,” she said.

Meanwhile, teachers are reporting they also see a concerning increase in apathy — about grades, how students treat each other and themselves — and a lot less empathy.

“I have never seen kids be so mean to each other in my life,” said Terrin Musbach, who trains teachers in mental health awareness and other social-emotional programs at the Del Norte Unified School District, a high-poverty district in rural Northern California.

School districts across the country are reporting they need more psychologists and counselors. The Hopeful Futures Campaign, a coalition of national mental health organizations, last month published a report that found most states are struggling with mental health support in schools. According to the report, West Virginia is among the few states that require only one school psychologist for over 4,000 students.

That means mental health first aid training for teachers could be a valuable tool. Such a course would help distinguish typical adolescent ways of dealing with stress — slamming doors, crying, bursts of anger — from warning signs of mental distress, which can be blatant or subtle. It teaches the next step such as asking the student without pressuring or casting judgment and letting them know they are cared for and there is help.

In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned about “the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.”

Mountain State lawmakers and school boards should take a look at making such mental health resources available for teachers and students. Our kids are struggling. If we can give teachers another way to help, it could be the difference between life and death.

Source: Parkersburg (West Virginia) News and Sentinel. April 5.

Misguided lawmakers wrongly target school librarians

America, it seems, may never find middle ground on many issues. We’ve become a country of people with black-and-white blinders in a world that is winter sky gray. There are few absolutes.

With recent national events, the country also appears divided on some aspects of what children learn in schools. Perhaps we should just go back to readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic. But apparently the readin’ part is now an issue.

A recent letter writer on that subject took U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger to task for “targeting ‘obscene’ material in schools. The zeal with which she, along with Bud Hulsey, Rebecca Alexander and David Hawk, want to ‘slap librarians with criminal penalties and withhold funds if books are considered obscene’ is unconscionable. Not only does this show total disrespect for our hardworking, professional teachers and librarians, it undermines our entire public educational system. Is that their ultimate goal?”

The writer was incorrect that Harshbarger’s bill provides criminal penalties for obscene books. That’s a proposed Tennessee law supported by Reps. Hulsey, Alexander and Hawk. Harshbarger’s legislation provides that federal funds be kept from schools that violate state laws on obscene materials in classrooms.

We should hope Congress does not agree with Harshbarger’s bill and soundly defeats it. States don’t need the federal government to act as their enforcement agency. Nor should they want to grant the federal government any such authority. As President Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address, which he himself wrote, “Government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem.”

Let’s not compound bad state law by involving another level of government. And Tennessee’s proposed legislation providing criminal penalties for school librarians is definitely bad law.

We agree with the aforementioned letter writer that “the purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.”

Certainly, parents should not dictate the public school curriculum. What a mess that would be. But left out of this statement is that parents should and do have the right to object to any portion of their child’s education and to be heard on that complaint. To that end, lawmakers are courting votes with legislation that at times is downright outlandish, such as the bill Reps. Hulsey, Alexander and Hawk support.

It would slap school librarians with criminal penalties including a felony charge if books considered “obscene” make their way into school libraries. The bill would require schools to immediately take a book off the shelves if but a single parent or guardian makes a complaint.

Dear reader, pause here for just a moment and think about the prior sentence. Let the absurdity of that sink in.

In such a scenario, one parent could literally empty a library. Local school boards would then have 30 days to decide if the book should be permanently banned. Those who “harbor” so-called offending books could face a Class A misdemeanor or a Class E felony. In this no-middle-ground, black-and-white world, it’s not hard to imagine a school board spending hours and hours reviewing books to make a determination of whether it believes a single book from a single school is obscene or not.

This follows a bill signed by Gov. Bill Lee March 24 requiring boards of education create procedures to review school books and deem what is and is not age-appropriate, an onerous task that itself may result in long-lasting debates. The new law doesn’t penalize school systems that may carry an offending book; hence the ridiculous notion of arresting school librarians.

Before every school librarian in Tennessee resigns, this bill should join Harshbarger’s in the trash bin. Law should address issues. These laws attempt to create issues.

Source: Kingsport (Tennessee) Times News. April 6