To The Editor:

After the School Board embarrassed itself last month, there will be a lot of folks watching to see if the next Board meeting will be another Jerry Springer Show. There were more than 20,000 views of the video and hundreds of shares and comments. When a School Board gets that kind attention for a meeting, it is seldom for good reasons.

Will Mike Smith control the meeting and “preserve order at all times” as he is required to do by policy 2210, or will he sit there and do nothing like last month?

Will Grady Hunt interrupt the public comments again just because he feels like it or will he allow people to exercise their right to free speech? Maybe he should refrain from speaking because he is not on the Board.

Will Dwayne Smith show his “character” once again? Will he continue with more name-calling, more threats or maybe both?

It is nice that the Board will evidently be addressing the AIG plan since it has been ignored for well over a decade. I have spoken about this for years, but the Board ignored my comments.

Board members started pushing back the comments in early 2020, because they evidently did not like being criticized. I checked the minutes and have not found where pushing the comments back was on any agenda. That indicates that they just decided to change when the comments were done. Again, I found nothing except what appears to be the Board moving it just because they did not like criticism. However, to put it back to the agenda position it was previously, it is now required that the Board put it on the agenda and vote on it. Why does it need to be on the agenda now, but not then?

Before COVID, people could sign up for public comments just before the meeting began. Now they must fill out an online form that is stopped the night before the meeting. Why make it difficult and possibly prevent the public from speaking to the Board? Or is that the reason? I signed up last week and got my receipt, but I wonder if others waited and are now denied the right to speak. Last month, the Board did me a huge favor. The Board showed their true colors to everyone better than anything I could ever say. I guess I should thank them for that.

Doug McBroom

Red Springs