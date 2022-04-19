“As a result, there was an increased risk that recipients could have misused funds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely. Additionally, DPS was limited in its ability to know whether funds were achieving legislatively intended results and to take timely corrective action, if necessary.”

A statement in a report on the audit of the N.C. Department of Public Safety related to how the Department failed to track how hurricane recovery funds were spent by those who received grants from a hurricane recovery fund. $502 million of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were distributed with limited monitoring, and $783 million of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were distributed without ensuring all recipients had a method to measure the results.

***

“We were told we were in the county.”

Alex Musselwhite, talking about tax bills from the City of Lumberton that included interest on past due balances on the property during a period in which he did not own the land.

***

“We’re not asking for it to be destroyed, because it is part of someone’s heritage. We just don’t think it should be on public property, where African Americans are paying taxes. I see the courthouse as the people’s house.”

Tyrone Watson, president of the Robeson County branch of the NAACP, talking about a proposed removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Robeson County Courthouse.

***

“They are getting phone calls asking what is available as far as domestic travel and beyond.”

Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central, talking about AAA travel agents who have been very busy this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

***

“It’s a vertical take-off ﬁxed-wing hybrid aircraft that enables long-duration missions.”

Aaron Farber, a chief engineer for the Tactical Unmanned Aerial System Business Area at L3Harris, talking about a drone that can carry 20 pounds in its nose area and 10 pounds on each side, making it an for transporting military supplies and emergency first aid to troops on the ground.

***

“Having one under your belt; it does make it a little easier, but you’ve got to stay in running shape and get up the stamina and distance. It was a great experience the last time around and I’m looking forward to being out there on the course again.”

Billy Pittman, a Lumberton native, prior to his run in the Boston Marathon that took place on Monday. He completed the 26.2-mile race in 3 hours, 43 minutes and 3 seconds, beating his 2017 run by almost three minutes. He crossed the line in 16,104th place in the annual race that included 30,000 runners.