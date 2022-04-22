With only a little hyperbole, I can firmly state that spring is the best season of the year. And without exaggerating too much more, here is why: strawberries.

On Thursday afternoon a pound of strawberries appeared on my desk here at the Robesonian. On Friday morning I was offered a strawberry cupcake.

Late last week, I convinced my wife to make one of her “famous-in-my-family” strawberry pies.

Here in North Carolina, locally grown strawberries start appearing in late March and early April — which explains why I’ve seen a spike in my blood sugar for the last few days.

A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service survey stated that in the United States, fresh strawberries “are primarily grown in California (roughly 90 percent annually) and Florida (about 8 percent), followed by New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

That’s a significant fact for North Carolina — to be ranked the fourth strawberry-producing state in the country. Especially when you consider North Carolina’s other ag products.

No. 1: Broilers — good tasting chickens.

No. 2: Hogs — bacon, ribs, ham, butt (not what you think).

No. 3: Soy beans — used in everything from animal feed to french fries to biodiesel.

No. 4: Eggs — chicken eggs are a great source of protein and are an essential ingredient in my “famous-in-my-family” key lime pie.

No. 5: Turkeys — Benjamin Franklin’s suggestion for the national symbol. Thank goodness we went with the bald eagle.

Strawberries are so far down the list that they don’t even rank as a significant farm commodity in North Carolina. In fact, the most recent report from the USDA ranks North Carolina strawberries as “N/A” along with fresh cabbage, snap beans, cantaloupe and mushrooms.

Most of my adult life has been spent in or near farm communities, which has given me an appreciation for good, fresh-from-the-field food.

Back when our family of six was only a family of four, we lived in a tiny farming town just north of George, Washington. Really, I’m not making it up. Every year in George, the town celebrates by having a cherry festival complete with the world’s largest cherry pie which weighs about a thousand pounds and is baked by the Georgettes. Really, I’m not making this up.

During the festival, visitors can enter the cherry pit spitting contest, which of course I had to enter. I didn’t win.

During the first cherry harvest of our time in central Washington, we were awakened by a crowd of, I don’t know, 20-ish people who had made their way into our backyard and were happily picking the ripe Bing cherries from our large cherry tree.

Little did we know that our new home was once owned by a former church congregant who had traditionally opened her backyard (now our backyard) to the congregation from around the corner. Weird, but also kind of cool. They walked away with many, many gallon buckets of fresh cherries. They presented us with two gallons. We all benefited, even the birds that made off with the rest left on the tree.

A couple years later, we found ourselves living in eastern Oregon. Hermiston, Oregon, shares the title with a handful of other places as the watermelon capital of the world. I’m sorry Cordele, Georgia, Hermiston isn’t famous for many other things, but it takes pride in its watermelon crop.

In fact, the home we settled into was bordered on three sides by a watermelon field. The kids loved it. During watermelon harvest, crews of five or six large men would walk through the fields and chuck huge watermelons into the back of a stake truck. It looked like hard labor to me.

Our kids loved to walk through the field and search for watermelons that were too small to sell.

Now listen, I’m not a farmer, unless you count my tiny container garden that usually produces about six edible tomatoes every year, but I will tell you this: There is not much that beats sitting down in a cool watermelon patch at sunset and sharing a softball-sized watermelon with your children and then hearing them tell their mother that they “ate a whole watermelon.”

Here’s a note to our farmers, ranchers, chicken wranglers and others that work in the ag industry: You have helped me raise a family on fresh, home-grown food that has nourished my family and grown memories that I know my family cherishes.

David Kennard, who recently enjoyed a quart of freshly picked strawberries from Jack Pait Produce east of Lumberton, is the executive editor of The Robesonian; contact him at [email protected]