THUMBS UP: East Howellsville Fire Department’s 50-year anniversary deserves to be celebrated. An event is planned for from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Littlefield Middle School at 9674 N.C. 41 in Lumberton. During the event a Rededication Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

THUMBS DOWN: The number of COVID-19 cases went up slightly for the second straight week in Robeson County, even as the local case count remains at its lowest point over a three-week period since the pandemic began. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as the pandemic continues to infect people. Get vaccinated, boosted and continue to observe health practices.

THUMBS UP: Robeson Community College has an economic impact of more than $90 million in added income for the regional economy, according to a new study by Emsi Burning Glass. This is good information that verifies what local residents have known all along. The Emsi Burning Glass is a nationwide research provider of economic impact studies and labor market data to educational institutions, workforce planners and regional developers in the U.S. and internationally.

THUMBS UP: Early voting for the primary election begins today. This is an excellent chance for residents to exercise their freedom to vote for the local political leaders who will run in November’s general election. Early voting has become popular because it allows residents to vote at a time that is convenient to them. Read today’s election story on page 1A to learn more about early voting.

THUMBS DOWN: State Attorney General Josh Stein engaged in discussions Friday with several Robeson County officials about the national opioid settlement and what Robeson County is doing in the fight against opioid addiction. The drug epidemic continues to destroy lives. In 2020, a 40% increase in overdose deaths was seen when compared to the year before, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services previously announced.

The available money is welcome, but more is needed to stop this ongoing problem locally.

THUMBS UP: Robeson County Community Art Guild leadership made a scouting trip to Lake City, South Carolina, to explore the economic impact of the ArtFields event. The event has been a major economic driver for the small community there and may work in Lumberton as well.

THUMBS DOWN: Law enforcement officers issued more than 12,000 speeding citations during the Easter holiday, including 228 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Speeding kills. We encourage drivers to slow down during holidays or any other day.

THUMBS UP: Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief at Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, shook hands last week with AVFD Chief Tom Taylor. Hayes has returned home from the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on duty March 17.

THUMBS DOWN: The price of gas is up one day and down the next, but in general prices are beginning to recede from a mid-March spike when a gallon of gas was selling for more than $5 per gallon locally. While local drivers are feeling relief, it’s the ag industry that continues to feel the sting of high gasoline prices. Large scale changes in the petroleum industry must be made before prices can fall significantly.

THUMBS UP: Mountaire Farms donated two trucks, a 2015 and a 2016 Kenworth T680, valued at $45,966 and $49,646 respectively.

“We wanted to start a truck driving program, But to start one, you need to have trucks for students to train on and they are an expensive commodity,” said Eric Freeman, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education, and Institutional Services.

THUMBS UP: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened James A. Thomas Hall for 11 a.m. on today. Governor Roy Cooper will be among hundreds of invitees attending the ceremony in front of the state-of-the-art, $38 million facility and home of the Thomas School of Business. The new building is an example of the support from the state as well as the local community on how important education is for local students.

