My wife likes to say that we have two seasons here in the South, the green season and the greener season.

As a relative newcomer to the area, I was happy to see some cold weather during the last few months and I was even more thrilled to actually use the traction control feature on my SUV. The vehicle wasn’t so thrilled; it had been a while since she had seen any real action. And, it looks like it’ll be a while before I’ll need it again.

Each year when the weather turns a little warm, I park the SUV and start riding a motorcycle, thinking I was just driving my rig to work and back anyway. No use in throwing away gas money on a vehicle that gets 16 miles per gallon (21 highway).

I love my motorcycle. It’s fast and uses very little gas; and as a bonus, I never have to buy windshield wipers when it rains — which it does, mostly on days when I drive my bike.

I won’t lie, I do miss air conditioning and cup holders, and I’ve had a few near misses with “cagers,” slang for drivers of vehicles with four or more wheels. But riding a motorcycle has made me much more aware of things happening around me.

For instance motorcycles are all but invisible to everyone else on the roads — except for other riders, who give a friendly wave when passing.

I’ve also become keenly aware of the weather. I check it the night before and the morning of my ride — especially now that we are on the cusp of another hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has designated May 1-7 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week in anticipation of another above average Atlantic season. Weather officials are forecasting 19 named storms, nine of which could be hurricanes, with four major hurricanes in the mix.

You may recall that in recent years hurricanes, and hurricane-like storms have left plenty of people underwater from heavy rains, coastal storm surges and millions of dollars in damage to property.

While Robeson County is a long way from the Atlantic, hurricanes don’t always follow their forecasted path. Depending on the trajectory, inland North Carolina residents can see serious impacts from heavy winds, flooding and loss of property and life.

Longtime residents, who know the threats that come with hurricanes and severe weather, understand that preparation is important. And preparation is mandatory for everyone from now until the end of November. In the following weeks and months, The Robesonian will follow severe weather events just as we’ve done in previous hurricane seasons. And regardless if you are new to the area or have a long history here, now is the time to get ready.

You can get a good start on that by doing some simple things now. The Red Cross regularly releases a simple checklist that every family should work through in the coming days.

Here is their list:

• Build an emergency kit that will last everyone in your family at least three days.

• Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan and practice it.

• Learn about the community’s hurricane response plan.

You probably have some ideas as well; here are a few that I’ll add from experience.

• Get the car tuned up and keep it full of gas and ready to go.

• Have enough cash on hand to get you wherever you need to go to find high ground and shelter.

• If you plan to stick around, fill your outdoor grill’s propane tanks now. And maybe pick up an extra tank now before they disappear.

• Put up three days worth – or more – of drinking water. We use those clear 5 gallon jugs and keep them in an upstairs closet.

My wife’s father used to tell the story of the lazy man who complained about the rain coming in through his broken window, but when the rain stopped he complained that there was no need to fix his window on such a nice day.

Don’t be the lazy man. Park your motorcycle and get ready now.

David Kennard, who checks the weather daily and plans to trade in his motorcycle for a car someday, is the executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]