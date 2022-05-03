THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s books passed an audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a report released on Monday that the county received a clean audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year. W Green, PLLC, presented a snapshot of the audit results during the Monday meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The audit covered the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

THUMBS DOWN: While we’ve seen great progress in the battle against the coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to touch the lives of far too many people. As we have in the past, we encourage residents to remain vigilant by practicing suggested safeguards. It is our hope that the waning number of illnesses and deaths will continue, but now is not the time to relax personal safety habits.

THUMBS UP: Pembroke’s town council made a move on Monday to ease design restrictions for downtown businesses. The action makes it easier for local businesses to upgrade or make changes to their businesses without drowning in red tape.

“Basically, they conveyed to the town that some of these standards were cumbersome or overly restrictive… This is the first development where the design guidelines have been applied,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

THUMBS DOWN: Early voting has begun. Unfortunately comparatively few people will use the opportunity to participate in the upcoming May 17 primary election. Candidates and other election watchers should do more to encourage their constituency to get to the polls and exercise their right to vote. In the May 17 primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In the past, midterm elections fail to draw the number of voters who turn out during general elections. However voters need to understand that it’s our local legislators that have the greatest impacts in our communities.

THUMBS UP: The opening of the Robeson County Farmers Market provides residents with farm fresh food and other items produced by our local growers. The market, which opened on May 7, has traditionally drawn crowds to the location at 8th and Elm in downtown Lumberton. Beyond providing residents with locally produced food, the market serves as a gathering place for residents as well as local food producers. This is a wonderful tradition that deserves support.

THUMBS DOWN: An investigation is underway after a Facebook page presenting itself as the Robeson County Board of Elections posted a cover photo with the words “re-elect John Cantey.” Board Director Tina Bledsoe said the page is not maintained by the RCBOE. This kind of underhanded electioneering is no way to run a campaign. We understand that Cantey had nothing to do with the post. We also encourage voters to exercise better judgment to avoid damaging the integrity of local candidates.

THUMBS UP: Lowes recently donated a refrigerator to the food pantry at Robeson Community College. The appliance was desperately needed. The food pantry regularly has donations of food that in the past has spoiled before it could be provided to local residents. This seemingly small donation has a wide-reaching impact on those with the greatest need in our community.

THUMBS UP: The South Lumberton Resource Center, at 1408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, sits adjacent to the W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and diagonal from the Sandy Grove Baptist Church — both historic institutions where the late Lumberton City Councilman Robert Len Jones gave many years of service. Because of that fact and his 24 years of service on the council, on Saturday, the City of Lumberton dedicated the center in Jones’ honor and unveiled the facility’s sign now bearing a new name, the Dr. Robert L. Jones Resource Center.

THUMBS DOWN: Discussions turned heated last week when parents learned about plans to change school boundaries impacting a large number of families within the Public Schools of Robeson County district. To avoid large classroom sizes, the school district must make changes from time to time. Rarely is it easy to relocate students who have identified with a school for years. And change, on its own, is always difficult, especially in our growing community.

We encourage parents who are understandably emotional, even angry, to work with the district and see the positive side of changes. Repurposing old buildings and distributing students to accomplish smaller class sizes will help our students in the long run.

