THEY SAID IT

“That is the size of a U.S. 1 cent penny.”

Mark Jones, a member of the All Veterans Group Parachute Team, explaining the size of the target the skydiving team was aiming for in preparation for the World Freefall Style and Accuracy Landing Championship.

***

“This is the largest weapon seizure I’ve ever seen in this county.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins talking about the seizure of 99 firearms and the arrest of a former Tabor Correctional Institution officer.

***

“For me the most important part of teaching is not just the academics but reaching the whole child. A child needs to know they are loved and safe before the learning can be effective.”

Shannon Lowry, a third-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary School, talking about her goals in the classroom. Lowery is one of The Robesonian’s Teachers of the Week.

***

“I did what I came to do and left it on the stage, so if it’s in God’s plan, I am going home with that crown.”

D’Amrah Alisse Rowdy, a Rowland woman who earned the crown for USA National Miss North Carolina, during a North and South Carolina scholarship pageant. She will compete July 3-9 in the USA National Miss scholarship pageant in Greenville, South Carolina.

***

“I’m excited to play in this game and go play with some good players and play against some other players who are good too. It shows me that some of the hard work I put into this game is showing and that I’m getting a little recognition from people and they know about me a little bit.”

St. Pauls High School basketball standout Jeyvian Tatum, talking about his invitation to play in the 73rd East-West All-Star Game, which will be at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 11. The Bulldogs boys basketball program hasn’t sent a player to the game since Gene Jackson in 1959.

***

“The company aims to expand its manufacturing capabilities to support the under supplied national home building customers. The project would add two roof truss manufacturing lines and one floor truss manufacturing line to the company’s manufacturing presence.”

A press statement detailing the kind of products that will be produced by Atlantic Building Components & Services when it begins work in the Fairmont area.