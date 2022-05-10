THUMBS UP: Atlantic Building Components & Services announced Thursday that it would bring more than 100 jobs to the Fairmont area from its headquarters in South Carolina. The company plans to manufacture trusses in a renovated building on East White Pond Road.

THUMBS DOWN: A former Tabor Correctional Institution officer has been charged with multiple drug offenses after a Thursday search of his home yielded enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people and the discovery of 99 firearms, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. We praise the Robeson County Sheriff’s office for finding and shutting down this illegal operation.

THUMBS DOWN: With the primary election drawing near, election rhetoric has increased, mainly on a national scale. Some election watchers are suggesting that many voters will skip the May 17 election as a protest to name-calling and mid-slinging. We encourage voters to stand up for their rights and participate on Election Day, May 17.

THUMBS UP: The Lumberton Airport became a busy city last week as members of the All Veterans Group Parachute Team practiced for the World Freefall Style and Accuracy Landing Championship competition that will take place this summer in the Czech Republic. It’s fun to see our regional airport used for an international event

THUMBS UP: About $6,000 was raised during the strawberry festival over the weekend at the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm through sponsorships, donations and registration fees. Three local graduating seniors will receive $2,000 scholarships. This festival is a good example of how local members support our community.

THUMBS DOWN: Gas prices have ticked slowly upward in and around Robeson County. The highest observed price for regular gasoline on Tuesday was $4.32 per gallon, although the average price per gallon was much lower at 4.18 per gallon. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says one of the main reasons gas prices have shot up is due to a recent report that shows local gasoline stocks have continued to decrease.

THUMBS UP: Officers of the Red Springs Police Department stepped up Wednesday at the Masonic Lodge in Red Springs where Robeson Community College conducts a program called ABET or Adult Basic Education Transition for students with special needs. The police department purchased a basketball goal to replace one that was recently stolen.

THUMBS UP: The Pembroke Town Council recently modified building aesthetic requirements that ease design restrictions for downtown businesses. Council members voted unanimously to amend Article 10, Table of Permitted Uses, in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance; changing language that will apply to C-1 Central Business District Design Guidelines Overlays 1 and 2, which are more strict guidelines for any development within or immediately outside of downtown Pembroke. “Basically, [architects with Popeyes Development] conveyed to the town that some of these standards were cumbersome or overly restrictive…, said Town Manager Tyler Thomas. “This is the first development where the design guidelines have been applied.”

