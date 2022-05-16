“Under NO circumstance should US taxpayer dollars EVER fund a corrupt, CCP-dominated entity like the @WHO. Rep Roy introduced H.R. 419 — No Taxpayer Funding for the WHO Act — back in 2021 because it doesn’t deserve one red cent of YOUR money.”

Rep. Chip Roy-Press Office, R-U.S. Rep-21st District of Texas talking about legislation that would stop taxpayer funding for the World Health Organization.

###

We mourn the lives lost to this virus as we hit the solemn benchmark of one million COVID deaths. Our condolences and prayers are with their families, friends and communities.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper talking about a report Monday that tallied the death toll from COVID-19.

###

“This year, inflation will cost Americans an additional $5,200 and has already cost American workers an average of two paychecks. Inflation is a tax on every single American, and as a result of this administration’s costly policies, Americans are paying more for less.”

U.S. Rep Jim Baird, R-Dist. 4, Indiana, talking about the cost of inflation.

###

“Coming to a school district near you. Leftist woke politics have no place in our children’s schools.”

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th District, North Carolina, commenting on a tweet from The Federalist (@FDRLST) headlined “Fairfax, Virginia Schools May Expel Elementary Students For ‘Misgendering’ People.”

###

“While law enforcement is truly a noble profession, it seems to be an undesirable one at the moment. With short staffing within the detention center comes a threat of injury.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins talking about a shortage of law enforcement personnel in Robeson County.

###

“As you can imagine the costs have increased somewhat since the last time we did this event in 2019. We wanted to make Council aware of the cost increase and ask for direction how to proceed.”

Tim Taylor, the city’s recreation director, addressing Lumberton City Council members about a cost increase in the upcoming Family Fourth Celebration.