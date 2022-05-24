THUMBS UP: Literacy has improved in new students according to results of end-of-year testing performed by the Public Schools of Robeson County. The results come after about 4,500 kindergarten, first- and second-grade students completed their end-of-year literacy assessments. Early elementary students were assessed at the beginning and middle of the school year as well. Results in kindergarten specifically showed an increase in reading proficiency of approximately 50%. We give our local school district a big thumbs up for setting the stage for our youngest pupils. More children will be prepared for the years of education ahead of them.

THUMBS DOWN: Deaths and serious illness continue to plague Robeson County residents and residents around the country. While fewer cases of COVID-19 have been reported, now is not the time to relax safe health practices. If you feel you are susceptible to this serious virus, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated. Contact your doctor or your local drug store for more information on vaccinations.

THUMBS UP: The Lumbee Tribal Council is in the process of creating an Agriculture and Natural Resources Department to support tribal lands and the more than 400 agricultural producers within the tribal community. One of the first steps is the formation of an advisory committee of farmers to review agricultural needs. We give this a big thumbs up and encourage producers to participate in this very worthwhile action by the Lumbee Tribe.

THUMBS DOWN: It is a statistical fact that the Memorial Day holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year due to automobile-related incidents. Because of that, local law enforcement agencies will have more officers participating in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign through June 5. In 2021, 555 North Carolinians who were not wearing seat belts lost their lives in vehicle crashes, including nearly 30 during last year’s two-week Click It or Ticket enforcement period. It takes no time at all to fasten a seatbelt, unfortunately too many drivers won’t, and too many people will die.

THUMBS UP: A record number of children, 19,900 in total, across the state will receive life saving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, according to the NCDOT. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina. NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to purchase bike helmets that are distributed at local safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies.

THUMBS DOWN: Far too many residents are taking advantage of locally grown food and other products. Luckily there is a healthy option. Farmers large and small are offering farm-fresh options for everyday grocery staples. The Robeson County Farmers Market opened on May 7 at Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, visitors will find produce and value-added items, such as honey from local farmers. This is not only a great way to support our local community, but it also provides fresh food for our meals.

THUMBS UP: When the next hurricane strikes, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be armed with an advanced flood warning system that relies on a network of 400 river and stream gauges. The new system will allow the NCDOT for the first time to analyze, map and communicate in real-time any flood risks to roads, bridges and culverts. The last major storm to impact the state’s road network was Hurricane Florence in 2018.

THUMBS DOWN: Residents in our region fall behind the state average in life expectancy. In Robeson County, residents can expect to live six years less than the state average. Additionally, more of our children will live in poverty in homes that don’t have health insurance. North Carolina is one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, a federal and state program that provides health care benefits for poor residents. We need changes now. Contact your local legislators and let them know that we need to increase services for our state’s residents.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]