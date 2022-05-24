ROB052522OpinionTheySaidIt

“In rural North Carolina, access to care is a problem. People have to weigh out health care versus getting groceries and buying gas.”

Dr. Joseph Bell, a pediatrician at Children’s Health Pembroke, talking about health care access in the state and the cost burden for many families in poor counties.

***

“The goal of K-2 literacy instruction is to ensure that students enter the third-grade reading on grade level and possess the necessary skills to be fluent readers.”

Zach Jones, Public Schools of Robeson County’s K-2 curriculum supervisor talking about a recent study that shows local students in early grades have improved literacy rates.

***

“This is a moment in history.”

Wendy Moore, chair of the Lumbee Tribe’s Agriculture/Natural Resources Committee, talking about the formation of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, designed to support tribal lands and the more than 400 agricultural producers within the tribal community.

***

“Although citizens could face a citation and fines for not wearing their seatbelt, the real goal here is saving lives. Your chances of being killed or seriously injured in a car crash are reduced by nearly half when you wear a seatbelt.”

Mark Ezzell, Governor’s Highway Safety Program director, talking about the statewide Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that began on Monday.

***

“Everyone really supported this. I can’t tell you how much I’m appreciative of this. It’s been a long haul — a little over three years — but look, we got a splash pad now.”

Phil Harper, director of the Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department, talking about the Pembroke’s new splash pad water feature.