THUMBS UP: The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education has approved a site for the Robeson Career and Technology Education Center High School. The project will include education in automotive technology, construction technology, masonry, electrical trades, HVAC, plumbing, welding, engineering, culinary arts and more in the facility. A planetarium is also planned for the site.

THUMBS DOWN: Newly released health rankings show that residents in Robeson County are more likely to smoke, be obese, have diabetes, experience frequent mental health issues and die prematurely.

Robeson County came in last for health outcomes – “how long people live and how healthy people feel while alive” – among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Scotland County was No. 98, Columbus County was No. 91, and Bladen County was No. 85.

Part of the reason is that our residents don’t have access to affordable health care. Another is poor decision making.

North Carolina is one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, a federal and state program that provides health care benefits for poor residents.

We encourage legislators to take up this important issue and find ways to offer health care to our poorest residents.

THUMBS UP: The Pembroke Town Council first started talking about the construction of a splash pad water feature in 2019. Last week — three years later — that concept became a reality and town staff, sponsors and the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the milestone by cutting the ribbon on the newly erected splash pad.

THUMBS DOWN: School security has been thrust back into the spotlight by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. News unfortunately creates concern among student bodies everywhere. Proving school resource officers in every school has been cost prohibitive in school districts everywhere, even here in Robeson County. Funding for more school resource officers is in the works, but there is no promise on how long this will take. Parents, youth leaders, church bodies and others are encouraged to talk about violence and council our school-aged children on proper methods of expressing anger as well as staying safe.

THUMBS UP: On Thursday a small crowd gathered to celebrate nearly 60 years of combined service given by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy and a detective who will retire this week.

Maj. Howard Branch, who served as the Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy, and Stephen Terry Odum, who served as a Crime Scene Investigations detective were honored at the event. Both men served their last days in their roles on Tuesday.

Branch, who was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11, 1993, has served in various roles including as a jailer, Juvenile detective, major and chief deputy, according to Brian Duckworth, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

Odum joined the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 6, 1993, according to the Robeson County Human Resources department. Odum has served in various roles including as a K-9 handler, detective and school resource officer.

THUMBS DOWN: Far too many young drivers are lost driving while impared. About 100 teenagers in southeastern North Carolina got a crash course last week on the deadly consequences of drinking and driving.

The middle- and high-schoolers saw a mock crash scene that included a mangled car and rescue workers from several agencies, including the sheriff’s offices in Bladen and Robeson counties, the Bladen and Lumberton police departments, Lumberton and Bladen County Emergency Medical Service, and the N.C. Highway Patrol. Several of the teens slipped on goggles and tried to navigate a golf cart to simulate impaired driving.

THUMBS UP: After two decades of military service Antonio Vincent, who retired about a year ago, has opened a restaurant. The Governor Place in Pembroke — located on 201 E. Livermore Drive inside of the Angel Exchange building at COMtech — specializes in hometown favarits with a political flair such as The Treaty, a black bean patty topped with pepper jack cheese; The Motion to Table, pan-seared shrimp with smoked turkey sausage; or The Nonpartisan, which consists of three honey-glazed chicken strips served with french toast.

Here’s a thumbs up first to a new restaurant in town; and second to the creative menu.

THUMBS DOWN: The Coronavirus has rebounded in the last few weeks, making increasing numbers of people sick. During a lull in cases, it appeared that the virus may have finally run its course. Unfortunately it has not. It is more important now than it ever has been to continue recommended practices such as washing your hands and maintaining safe distances — and get vaccinated.

THUMBS DOWN: Gas prices are expected to keep rising as the summer travel season begins. Drivers have never seen prices anything like this. Across the nation gas stations are posting prices at record levels. Station operators have said they will continue passing the cost of providing gasoline on to consumers until the price of oil begins to drop. One of the only things drivers can do is to reduce the use — ride sharing, using public transportation, switch to hybrid vehicles, etc. None of these things are easy.

