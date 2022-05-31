“I was disappointed in the community participation but the ceremony was fitting the purpose of paying honor and tribute to our fallen military.”

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp talking about the number of people attending a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

###

“It’s wonderful to see so many of our teenagers get the real facts about how alcohol can severely impact their lives in ways they may not even imagined. We have a problem with traffic deaths in our county.”

Grady Hunt, of the N.C. Board of Transportation from Robeson County, talking about a simulated crash scene involving an impared driver.

###

“Statewide, for COVID, the emergency department usage remains the same, while cases and hospital admissions have increased slightly, The wastewater surveillance system reveals a 50% increase in viral load — the Laurinburg system rose significantly also.”

County Health Department Director Bill Smith talking about the COVID-19 virus locally.

###

“No parent should have to worry about a cowardly shooter entering a school to commit mass murder. … It’s a known and proven fact that these shooters seek out soft targets that will offer little to no resistance before completing their focused task.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins talking about school shootings following the fatal shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

###

“The groundwork is ahead of us now,” he said.

PSRC Board Chair Mike Smith talking about the selection of a site at COMtech Business Park in Pembroke for the construction of a career technical high school.

###

“The concept behind the Governor’s Place was to feel at home when you walk in the doors, to not feel like any other restaurant around town. When you came in, it was family. It felt like family. Whether you didn’t even know anyone, you sat down and it was family.”

Antonio Vincent talking about his new restaurant in Pembroke.