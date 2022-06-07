THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s unemployment continued on a downward trend, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Now at 5.8%, Robeson County is near what most economists consider full employment. The county unemployment rate is still higher than the state average (4.1%) and the national average (3.9%), but is on a downward track from June 2021 when the unemployment rate spiked at just under 8%.

THUMBS DOWN: Law enforcement, both nationally and locally, continue to respond to shooting sprees and random attacks. Community leaders have called for tougher enforcement of existing gun laws and even stronger gun laws. We praise the actions of our local law enforcement and support proposals to increase the number of school resource officers. The despicable acts of violence in schools and other public places necessitates strong responses by law enforcement locally and around the country.

THUMBS UP: Fairmont and Robeson County leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for the new South Robeson Medical Center, which will replace the center at 1212 Walnut St. The construction will result in one of 11 centers owned by the Health Care Corporation. It will provide some relief for the current center that is RHCC’s “busiest health centers,” said Jennifer McLamb, COO of RHCC.

THUMBS DOWN: The FBI Charlotte Field Office is warning parents, caregivers and teens about an increase in sextortion crimes across the country. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as young girls coercing teenage boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos, then extorting money from the minor victims. FBI Charlotte has received 29 reports of sextortion so far in 2022. We urge parents and youth leaders to counsel children to be vigilant of these heinous practices.

THUMBS UP: Legislation that would expand North Carolina’s Medicaid rolls by hundreds of thousands of adults received final Senate approval Thursday. The measure, which also contains several other provisions that its authors say would improve health care access and control patient costs, now goes to the House, where it is expected to be approved.

THUMBS DOWN: Coronavirus cases continue to be recorded in Robeson County even after some recent improvement. After seven straight weeks of marked increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, the county saw only a marginal increase of seven more cases in the last week compared to the week prior. We urge residents to be vigilant with safe practices when in public. As suggested by health experts, maintain social distancing and wear masks where appropriate. And get vaccinated.

THUMBS UP: Significant progress that may have gone unnoticed by many residents is now available for public scrutiny. A draft of the state’s next long-range transportation improvements plan is now available for public review. The program shows how and when transportation projects are expected to be funded during the next 10 years.

THUMBS DOWN: No reported hurricanes have yet been identified, but the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season — which began last week — could play out to be another active season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare for hurricane-related emergencies such as power outages and mandatory evacuations.

THUMBS DOWN: The price of gasoline continues its upward trend locally. Nationally, the average price of gas is just a few cents below $5 per gallon. Robeson County-area stations are still averaging about $4.57 per gallon, but price watchers are predicting the price of gas per gallon will continue to push up through the summer.

