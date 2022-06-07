“Our people, our residents deserve the best … we need to provide the best.”

Tim Hall, Robeson Health Care Corporation’s CEO talking about a new health center under construction in Fairmont.

“This is how you make learning relevant to students.”

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School Principal Christopher Burton, talking about a visit from a collection of creatures – birds, lizards, cats and dogs — from Our Family Pets, to help students learn about animals and the care they need.

“This bill will be transformational for the people of southeastern North Carolina. We’re giving people a hand-up, not a handout with this proposal. Our region has some of the lowest health outcomes in the state, and this program will help North Carolinians access the care they need. This bill has a strong work requirement and ensures the burden of cost will not be straddled on the backs of the citizens of North Carolina if the Federal Government ever reduces or ceases to fund expansion.”

Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. (R-Robeson), talking about legislation that would provide Medicaid access to more North Carolina residents.

“I became an educator because of my second-grade teacher Mrs. Marge Mabry from Thompson Elementary School in Warren, Michigan. I wanted to become an educator to help children change their situations by getting a good education.”

Lynn Jones Blanks, a teacher at Magnolia Elementary School in Lumberton, talking about her inspiration for becoming a school teacher.

“Biden’s energy crisis is costing the average American household an extra $2,000 per year. Since taking office, prices have DOUBLED at the pump — and with this admin’s attack on American energy production, prices will continue to climb.”

A tweet by U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, R-Georgia, responding to a CNN report on climbing gas prices.

“The January 6th Committee’s real goal? A repudiation of conservatism and all those who hold conservative values.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. R-Ohio, referencing his column headlined: “CORRUPTION: The True Goal Of The J6 Committee Is To Slander And Shame Conservatives Out Of The Public Sphere.” published in The Federalist, a conservative online magazine.