“As a class, we have gone through hurricanes, a pandemic, virtual school and so many other challenges that we have been tasked to overcome. We had to do that all while navigating the roads of our lives, our own personal journeys. Our high school years have included both shadow and light; still, through it all we have learned valuable lessons: persevere, keep those you love close to you and remember those things that are actually important.”

Morgan Jones, Lumberton High School senior class president, talking during the school’s commencement ceremony.

“We recognize that the recent tragedies that occurred have brought the issue of school safety to the forefront of everyone’s mind. We want to ensure our parents and stakeholders that the Public Schools of Robeson County is a safe place for students to learn and grow.”

Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson, reporting on safety within the district in the wake of school shootings around the nation.

“I do not expect all of my students to become professional musicians or music teachers. My only goal is to have them become lifelong lovers of music.”

Christine Trasente, Parkton Elementary School music teacher, talking about her approach to teaching.

“There’s something for everyone in this year’s Series. Whether you’re looking for big Broadway, the best in symphony performances, or pop music, we welcome you to see all we have to offer.”

James Bass, executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, talking about the lineup for the 2022-23 Professional Artist Series featuring touring Broadway shows, dance, orchestras and concerts.

“Yeah, changing people’s lives for the worse. Biden’s inflation will cost American families an extra $5,000 this year.”

Steve Scalise, U.S. House of Representatives minority whip and representative for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district, in a tweet in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, who stated, “I don’t want to hear anymore of these lies about reckless spending. We’re changing people’s lives!”

“On this Flag Day, we honor this symbol of democracy and freedom. Our servicemembers and veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country, and we are grateful for their service.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, in a tweet Tuesday referencing June 14 as Flag Day.