THUMBS UP: The Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Professional Artist Series featuring touring Broadway shows, dance, orchestras and concerts. The series is a full season scheduled to run from October 2022 to April 2023.

THUMBS DOWN: “The cost of a barrel of oil is more than $120, nearly double last August’s price, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand remains robust as the summer driving season ramps up. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged and is 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago.

THUMBS UP: More than 1,000 students in Robeson County collected diplomas Friday at graduation ceremonies at local high schools. This year’s graduates deserve extra praise for completing their senior year during a challenging school year for all students.

THUMBS DOWN: Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is warning the public about a scam in which callers replicate the Sheriff’s Office number, impersonate a sheriff’s deputy and tell callers if they don’t pay they’ll be arrested. Thumbs Up to Wilkins and his department. Thumbs Down to scammers.

THUMBS UP: The Public Schools of Robeson County will hire seven more school resource officers next school year and employ enhanced security entrance systems in schools across the district.

THUMBS DOWN: While we’ve seen some positive news regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the county saw 340 new confirmed virus cases from May 31 through June 6. Health experts are asking that residents continue to use safety measures to bring the number of cases down.

THUMBS UP: A big thumbs up goes to a recent event where local residents with special needs enjoyed a night of music and dancing during the Dancing With The Stars Dance. The free inaugural event held by Hearts N Hands Civitan Club gave people with special needs a night to remember filled with laughter, music, pizza and plenty of dancing.

THUMBS DOWN: Too many residents in our community are not prepared for the annual return of dangerously high temperatures. Weather forecasters and health experts are warning residents throughout the state to take precautions in regard to 100-degree-plus temperatures. The number one danger, forecasters say, is leaving children or pets in cars. Residents are urged to reduce time spent outdoors in extreme heat and drink plenty of water.

THUMBS UP: Robeson Health Care Corporation has been awarded an $800,000 grant to expand services for the treatment of individuals with opioid use disorder. In fact, The Health Care Corporation is one of 20 sites across the state receiving a share of the nearly $16 million to expand evidence-based treatment services, employment, housing and transportation support through innovative pilot programs that seek to enhance the treatment and recovery support of individuals with opioid use disorders.

If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]