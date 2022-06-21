THUMBS UP: Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the City of Lumberton and the Town of Pembroke were among 30 local governments in rural areas across the state to receive grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Lumberton was awarded $900,000 which is earmarked for downtown revitalization. Pembroke was awarded $850,000 that will will “provide critical transportation infrastructure to ensure safe modes of travel for residents and community members, including residents in the Arrowpoint Community.

THUMBS DOWN: The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1 with predictions of another above average number of storms. Sadly, many producers in our regions agribusiness may not be prepared. Luckily the Extension Service has ideas to help with ranchers and farmers. Now is the time to prepare. Contact Nelson Brownlee is an Area Extension Farm Management Agent. Contact him at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

THUMBS UP: Eastpointe’s new mobile health units will bring health care to underserved areas within the Eastpointe footprint. The units will be staffed with personnel from the following providers: ATS of North Carolina, Stephens Outreach Center, Waynesboro Family Clinic, and Holt Assessment Services.

THUMBS DOWN: Farmers are taking a hit from high inﬂation and gas prices as they continue their work to feed American families and make a living. Gas prices have been on the rise recently, and as they rise, farmers continue their work to feed families and break even. Relief doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon.

THUMBS UP: EL Education has announced a new partnership with the Public Schools of Robeson County to deliver the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum to more than 12,500 students alongside 450 teachers in the district. EL Education and the school district have set the stage for growth in teacher practice and student achievement by pairing the high-quality instructional materials published by Open Up Resources with aligned professional learning.

THUMBS DOWN: Despite rolling out vaccinations for children younger than 5, far too many families remain unvaccinated. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is prepared for COVID-19 vaccine distribution now and encourage families to vaccinate their young children.

THUMBS UP: A familiar face is in town serving as police chief and bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. James Jones Jr. was hired earlier this month, according to a statement from the Town of Pembroke. He formerly served in the department as a patrol officer from 1989 to 1991.

THUMBS DOWN: The hot days of summer have arrived with temperatures rising into the triple digits. If you work outside, take precautions. Drink plenty of water, take frequent rest breaks, wear loose-fitting clothing and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

THUMBS UP: Robeson County Commissioners approved a spending plan last week that has no increases in property taxes for county residents. The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2023, has a total appropriation balance of $173,204, 566. The budget keeps the property tax rate unchanged at 77 cents per $100 worth of property.

THUMBS UP: Festivities will continue all month throughout Robeson County to mark Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared that all enslaved persons in the state were free. This came two years after Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation.

