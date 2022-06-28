THUMBS UP: Cities and towns around Robeson County celebrated Juneteenth last week in commemoration of the end of slaverly in the United States. This is the first year the federally recognized holiday has been largely celebrated locally.

THUMBS DOWN: North Carolina families are feeling the effects of inﬂation and gas prices that are hovering above $4.50 a gallon. They say they are doing everything they can to pay the bills while also making sacriﬁces: No more eating at restaurants. No more family outings. No more driving the car unless it’s absolutely necessary. Economists offer varying reasons for the fastest-rising prices in four decades, including too much spending. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by .75 percent – the largest hike since 1994 – in an effort to tame inflation. Find more about this at https://www.robesonian.com/news/235788/pain-at-the-pump-hits-hard.

THUMBS UP: William McGirt faced a difficult up and down from behind the 17th green Sunday at TPC River Highlands. The Fairmont native converted finished with a 67 in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship near Hartford, Connecticut, placing him in a tie for eighth, earning his first top 10 on the PGA Tour in nearly four years.

THUMBS DOWN: Robeson County residents got a lesson in civics last week when county commissioners cast a split vote that resulted in failure of a land exchange with the Public Schools of Robeson County for the placement of a career tech center. This illustrates well how the private sector works with local government and illustrates why communication plays a vital role in progress

THUMBS UP: Lumberton is one of 46 communities to receive state accreditation for the 2022 Accredited Main Street America program, according to a prepared statement from the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center at the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

THUMBS UP: The Pembroke Town Council unanimously on Monday to approve a $6.7 million operating budget for the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year after a public hearing on the matter Monday. The budget that goes into effect Friday maintains the current fee rates and 64 cents per $100 property tax value, and is pretty consistent with the prior-year budget according to Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

THUMBS DOWN: While the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped marginally in the last week, the county saw its ﬁrst two virus-related deaths in more than a month. This illustrates the need to continue to be vigilant is guarding against this deadly virus.

THUMBS UP: Online learning continues to be a popular option for students at Robeson Community College. The school has more than 80 online classes available for the fall semester. Find more about this online at https://www.robesonian.com/news/235782/online-learning-is-gateway-for-rcc-student-to-earn-degree.

THUMBS DOWN: Crowds of protesters continue to march, shout and cause social unrest in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century. We understand that this is a significant ruling for women and men across the country, but threats of violence are not an appropriate action. For the immediate future, the debate appears to have fallen to individual state legislatures.

THUMBS UP: A recent economic report showed that North Carolina drivers had something to smile about: The state ranked in the top 10 cheapest states to own a car. Considering many factors such as insurance rates, the average cost of car maintenance, safety inspections, tax and repair costs, driving is more affordable in only nine other states.

