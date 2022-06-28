“Every human life is sacred, including the unborn … This decision is a foundational victory for our nation, allowing us to more perfectly carry out the promises of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. In nearly 50 years since Roe, nearly 63 million lives have been lost to government-sanctioned killings – a barbaric practice of ripping babies from their mothers’ wombs. Now, Roe v. Wade will ﬁnally be joining Dredd Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson where it belongs, in the ash heap of history,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th Dist. North Carolina, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v Wade decision.

***

“Being able to get more instruction time in classes shall directly help students achieve better test scores and help their overall grades. The core idea is that children need enough time to learn to build the skills and develop the knowledge and well-roundedness needed to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction of The Public Schools of Robeson County talking about longer school days within the district.

***

“It doesn’t reduce all the pain but it will be a big help.”

Pres. Joe Biden, who last week called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief at a time when the price of gas is an average of $5 per gallon.

***

“Traditionally, our people transmitted their history, the stories of their lives, face to face sitting on the back porch after a long hard week of working on the farm. We wanted our audience, especially our people, to experience what those types of conversations looked and felt like.”

Darlene Holmes Ransom, one of six Lumbee women who share their stories in "lumBees: Women of the Dark Water."

***

“Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans aged 18 – 45 in America. The US recently recorded its highest number of drug-overdose deaths in a 12-month period, eclipsing 108,000 for the first time. We must secure the border to protect Americans from this deadly drug.”

House Homeland GOP via twitter (@HomelandGOP) in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

***

“The face of exploding illegal immigration is not compassion, but exploitation and death. We are in a humanitarian crisis that could have been avoided if President Biden cared enough to secure our borders and stop human trafficking.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell), in a tweet on Tuesday in response to a report on NBC News headlined, “At least 50 migrants found dead inside a truck in San Antonio.”