THUMBS UP: The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County has given approval of Southeastern Academy Charter School joining the system’s Middle Schools Athletic Conference. We’re happy to learn that more children will have the opportunity to be involved in competitive sports.

THUMBS DOWN: Five deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Robeson County in the last week, according to the Robeson County Health Department, marking the county’s deadliest week of the pandemic in the county since early March.

THUMBS UP: The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina cut the ribbon Thursday on its Dreamcatcher housing development in the Union Chapel community near Pembroke. The community includes 15 single-family homes and will be available to Lumbee Tribal members who are in need of affordable housing.

THUMBS UP: The Red Springs High School will soon have athletic facilities of its own for baseball and softball as part of Phase I of construction. The next phase, a football stadium, is expected to be completed in time for the 2023 football season, and tennis courts are also in the plans for the complex.

THUMBS DOWN: Gas prices remain very high and are hurting our local economy. The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Robeson County was selling for $4.24 on Monday, which is the lowest it’s been since mid-May. Still, residents are making hard choices on how to afford required driving. We are hopeful that the price of gasoline will continue to drop.

THUMBS UP: The city has dedicated the Maynor Resource Center, in memory of Leon Maynor and in honor of Glenn Maynor, during a ceremony to honor both brothers’ City Council tenures in public service.

THUMBS DOWN: A Maxton man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to the shooting of three people this past weekend. By some definitions, the shooting of four or more people is considered a mass shooting. Justin Ray Porter, 34, of Maxton is charged with three counts of attempted ﬁrst-degree murder in the case. Gun violence continues to plague our county. We encourage residents to continue to work with law enforcement to make our communities safe.

THUMBS UP: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is offering free tuition payments — up to $1,000 — to all new incoming freshmen. The idea is to provide more opportunity for students who would otherwise be unable to attend college because of the expense.

THUMBS DOWN: After two years of the program being suspended, the City of Lumberton has permanently discontinued curbside recycling. While we understand the economics of this, it is unfortunate that recyclable materials will now end up in the landfill. The city is working on plans for a drop-off recycling site for those who wish to recycle correctly. The timing on the availability of this manned site has not yet been set.

THUMBS UP: The coaches for the Lumberton Softball Association’s Angels Division team sought the Robeson County Commissioners’ support Monday in funding expenses that may accumulate while traveling to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete in the Dixie Softball World Series July 29-Aug. 4. The 10 and under team earned the honor of competing in the tournament after winning the Dixie Softball State Tournament held in Carthage last week. Each teammate was honored with an honorary Robeson County pin.

