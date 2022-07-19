THEY SAID IT

“We have a sizable waiting list. This community is not going to ﬁx all of the housing needs that are in District 8 and Burnt Swamp Community but what it does do, it shows the community and the people that the tribal government is committed to providing safe and affordable houses.”

Lumbee Tribal Councilman Corbin Eddings, District 8, talking about the launch of the Lumbee Tribe’s Dreamcatcher housing development in the Union Chapel community near Pembroke.

***

“You cannot compile all the things they’ve done and say it in one speech. I’ve known both of them ever since I’ve been on the Council, and that’s longer than I want to admit, but they are good team members and they were good for this city.”

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis talking about Leon and Glenn Maynor during the dedication of the Maynor Resource Center.

***

“Estimates now place the total number of positive cases as seven times the number reported due to the vast majority of testing being done by self home testing. Variants (BA.4 and BA.5) are now the most common versions in the United States. Symptoms are much milder and severe hospitalizations are far less common.”

Bill Smith, county Health Department director talking about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

***

“We have a lot of youth running around here… They are in situations every day and they begin to see things going on in their neighborhood and they could help.”

Leon Burden, CEO of the Colors of Life program, talking about the opportunity children have in Lumberton to improve their community.

***

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices. And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, talking a slight reduction in gasoline prices local and around the country.

***

“I couldn’t ask for a better experience with these girls.”

Chris Conner head coach for the Lumberton Softball Association’s Angels Division team, talking about his team, which hopes to travel to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete in the Dixie Softball World Series.

***

“Joe Biden has misled the American people. One year ago today, Joe Biden told the American people that inflation was ‘temporary’ after the CPI increased to 5.4%. Since then, inflation has SKYROCKETED to its highest rate in 40 years.”

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas Dist. 4, in a tweet on Tuesday.

***

“Biden has blamed everything (except his own policies) for skyrocketing gas prices. Now, with prices starting to dip, he’s trying to take credit. Too bad prices are still $2.10 higher than his first day in office. You can’t have your ice cream and eat it too, Mr. President.”

U.S. Rep Vern Buchanan, R-Florida Dist. 16, in a tweet on Tuesday.