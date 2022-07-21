To the Editor:

Later this summer, The North Carolina Professional Educator and Preparation Standards Commission (PEPSC), is expected to present a final proposal to overhaul the teacher licensure and compensation system to the State Board of Education.

The proposal, with nods to external stakeholders, the Southern Regional Education Board, is a plan vehemently opposed by other states, Alabama and Mississippi, and teachers across North Carolina.

More than a thousand teachers joined a tele-townhall event last week with NCAE President, Tamika Walker Kelly, to voice their displeasure with the draft proposal.

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees and represents active, retired and student members.

If implemented, the recommendations would create an enigmatic evaluation method for teachers and threaten to withhold raises or revoke a teacher’s license if they fail to meet these obscure benchmarks.

“North Carolina needs a teacher licensure program that respects teachers’ expertise, rewards their time in the profession, and offers support throughout the duration of their career,” Walker Kelly said.

“Our state already has policies and pathways to support recruitment and retention, but they lack execution with fidelity and funding commitment from the North Carolina General Assembly,” Walker Kelly said. “For the sake of our children and the teaching profession, we need to fund what we know works adequately. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel on licensure and compensation with a pipeline plan designed to leak.”

Linda D. Powell

NCAE