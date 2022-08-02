“Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making ‘major changes.’ Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping or dining out.”

A report from GasBuddy.com on the falling price of gasoline.

***

“The number of positive cases and emergency room visits due to the virus have remained steady. Hospital admissions due to COVID increased by 10%. The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have proven to be very infectious as evidenced by several prominent politicians becoming infected. With treatment being readily available, outcome should be very promising if sought in a timely manner.”

Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith talking about local coronavirus cases.

***

“It warms my heart just to see them happy,”

Michelia Norton, a second-year student in the Early Childhood program at Robeson Community College talking about her involvement with American Indian students exploring various careers at RCC through Project IndigeCHOICE, a free summer camp for American Indian students who reside in the Lumbee Tribal service areas.

***

“We are grateful to have public school partners that are committed and continue to support our mission of producing high-quality Brave Educators in Southeast North Carolina.”

Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education and UNC Pembroke, talking about the university’s support for the School of Education.

***

“North Carolina needs our hospital leaders to step up now and do what’s right for their patients and the health of our state. Let’s stop losing dollars and lives.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in a tweet in response to a news story about hospitals failing to steip up to support Medicaid expansion.