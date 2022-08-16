To the Editor

It was with great sadness that I read about the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ recent vote NOT to rezone property in Parkton for a much needed narcotic treatment facility.

The need for such a facility in the area is obvious. With the number of deaths and addiction cases on the rise – according to most recent statistics, a 40 percent increase in deaths related to opioids in 2020 with 70 of those in Robeson County alone – the need for treatment is obvious.

If you’re being honest, almost every resident in this county knows someone that has a problem with opioids. It may be painfully obvious, or maybe you just wonder what’s up with your neighbor that they have to keep taking so many pills – those folks are out there, they’re among us and they need help.

Government officials are spending a lot of time and money making plans to address that need but let’s face it, it will take everyone’s efforts, even a simple thing like allowing a treatment facility to be built in your community.

To make the County Commissioners’ decision even more egregious, the applicants for a rezoning will probably take the matter to court, where there’s a good chance they will win and precious tax dollars will be spent…once again…going to the lawyers.

We all say we hate this drug situation. Not only does it bring death to the abusers, it encourages violence, as some of those addicts resort to violence to get what they need.

Remember the cliché: it takes a village, folks. I, for one, pray for the success of programs like Hope Alive and those families it could help.

Lolita Watson

Rowland