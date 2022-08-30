THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: With a new school year underway, parents, teachers and students entered school buildings with a sense of confidence, thanks to the district’s commitment to safety and education excellence. We give a big thumbs up for our local teachers and administrators who are the front line of helping our children succeed.

THUMBS DOWN: The Public Schools of Robeson County is welcoming students back to another school year, but still faces significant shortages in teaching staff. The district has 85 open positions throughout its 38 schools. We stand by the district in its search for teachers and understand the stress both staff and students face with larger classroom sizes.

THUMBS DOWN: An investigation into multiple bomb threats at the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton has led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Charges include felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device. This kind of activity has no place in our community

THUMBS UP: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Ben Bahr has recently been honored for leading the charge in Alzheimer’s research. Few diseases have the effect on families as Alzheimer’s Disease. We support the ongoing research and celebrate with the recognition of Bahr and UNCP.

THUMBS UP: A decades-long project to record the oral history of Native American has returned to the Lumbee region. Tribal elders are participating in the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program as part of the Doris Duke Native American Oral History Project as a means to revitalize and record new oral histories.

THUMBS DOWN: We’ve seen COVID-19 cases decline in recent weeks, but far too many positive cases and even fatalities continue to be recorded in Robeson County. Health officials are urging residents to continue to take seriously the warnings about this deadly disease. When appropriate, maintain social distancing, wear masks and get vaccinated and boosted. Deaths related to COVID-19 can be prevented.

THUMBS UP: The price of gas continues to fall in the greater Robeson County area. Drivers are finding gas at prices not seen since the beginning of March. As the local economy returns to a more normal, pre-COVID condition, we hope that prices of gas and other consumer goods will make life easier for residents.

THUMBS DOWN: The Lumbee Tribal Council election is scheduled for Nov. 15. We fear that far too few eligible voters will participate in the election. We encourage all eligible voters to cast a vote and be heard. Voting is one of the best ways to promote high quality of life issues that impact residents on a local level. Voters have a voice; make your voice heard.

THUMBS UP: A $120,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce will support the renovation of a 49,000-square-foot building in Lumberton that is occupied by Asbury Graphite of North Carolina. Once operational, the plan is expected to create 22 jobs. We celebrate this kind of job growth in Robeson County.

THUMBS DOWN: A total of 41 vehicle-related fatalities have struck Robeson County in the year 2022. Of those fatalities, five were caused by alcohol, 18 due to speed, and 18 by a lack of seatbelt. Robeson County drivers can do better, much better. One example is an effort by Lakeisha Jackson, who formed Better A.M. Inc. which focuses on giving back to the community to honor the death of her son, Ajerris McRae, who died in a motor vehicle accident at 24. Jackson’s message is welcome and inspiring, but we feel her message will inspire little change to traffic fatalities until community leaders take action for real change.

If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]