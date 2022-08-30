“We want parents and students to start the year off with confidence knowing that district leaders, educators and staff members are all working together to prepare for a successful year ahead,”

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson talking about the start of the 2022-2023 year.

***

“This project builds on the legacy of Adolph Dial and what he started decades ago. I am happy we are in a position to carry this forward for future generations.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery talking about a goal of his as preservation of Lumbee stories, culture and heritage by recording the stories of Lumbee elders.

***

“Alzheimer’s disease is probably the most complicated and hair-pulling disease. Every time we think we’ve gotten close, somebody else discovers something and we say, ‘Wait a minute, we have all that wrong.’ The big amyloid plaques that people see, everyone thought that was the disease. Turns out it’s the aftermath. It’s a protein accumulation disease, or what we call a garbage accumulation disease. All the nerve cells and other cells are having trouble getting rid of material that’s accumulating inside them.”

Ben Bahr, a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, talking about Alzheimer’s disease research.

***

“If you had a chance to preserve life with something as simple as safe driving, how would you? Would you tell someone to put on their seatbelt? Would you tell someone they were speeding and ask them to slow down? Or, as my 16-year-old son tells me all the time, mom please put your phone down and don’t text and drive.”

Lakeisha Jackson, founder of Better A.M. Inc., which focuses on giving back to the community by honoring her son who died at age 24 in a traffic accident.

***

“When North Carolina’s rural communities succeed so does our whole state. These grants will stimulate more economic growth in rural North Carolina by improving buildings and other infrastructure to facilitate the creation of good jobs.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, talking about the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) grants totaling $4,278,230, some of which will help create 22 jobs at Asbury Graphite of North Carolina in Robeson County.