The arrival of Labor Day weekend, as well as the need to fill this space, got me thinking and what I am about to write I would wager has never been written or said before: Labor Day is now my favorite holiday.

This previously nondescript holiday has been promoted, achieving a complete 180 and supplanting Christmas, which had held Most Favored status until the gifts dried up.

Does anyone else find it funny that on Labor Day, a federal holiday since 1894 that celebrates the virtue of working, people get a day off from, yep, working? It seems fitting during an age when so many Americans prefer not working to working, choosing instead to rely on their rich and benevolent uncle, Sam, who dishes out dollars drunkenly, unencumbered by an obligation to pay it back.

For the record, I will be celebrating Labor Day with my labor, rising with the sun for each of the three days of Labor Day Weekend, working feverishly so that those who have the time off can enjoy a round of golf, knowing also that the beach and the desire to hunt dove will thin the crowd.

It is not the Labor Day holiday itself that I enjoy, but what it promises.

Labor Day used to be my least-favorite holiday because it signaled the end of summer and the beginning of the school year. It’s not that I did not enjoy school and recognize the benefits of knowing more tomorrow than today. It’s just that summer was my favorite season while growing up as I enjoyed swimming, playing golf and tennis, riding my bicycle, and the Huckleberry Finn adventures provided by the outdoors more than, say, calculus.

It was not as hot during my youth as the long-range forecast then was for an Ice Age, and we did not have any metaverse that could be accessed through a few keystrokes, so we opened the door and went outside where bumps, bruises and even blood were badges of honor.

Now Labor Day signals the arrival of fall, although that is not official until the Earth and sun are correctly aligned on Sept. 21, when heat and humidity will give way to crispy autumn mornings and cooler afternoons, giving the AC unit time to rest.

Fall barely edges spring in the race for my favorite, even though it is followed quickly by the long cold and lonely winter, when it is dark as work begins and as it ends. But winters have become less severe and more bearable, in a photo finish with summer for tolerability but for polar reasons.

The one advantage spring does have over fall – and it is significant — is the days are getting longer, not shorter. The idea with each is just to survive those three months.

Fall does not have it all because the PGA Tour season effectively ended with the Tour Championship last week and if I wanted to — I do not — I could not find the LIV Tour on the TV with the help of Boy Scouts and a bloodhound. But it does give us the best time to play golf, when the weather is perfect, rain is rare, and the golf course, at the end of the growing season, is its most manicured.

The best thing about fall is it has football and an abundance of it, with both the NFL, college and high school, meaning Saturdays in Kenan. It gives us the best of baseball with the playoffs and World Series.

Fall also has Thanksgiving, which has slipped into the No. 2 position on my list of Favorite Holidays. It is the best time to eat oysters, and the scenery is the most colorful. It ends with the beginning of Carolina basketball and all its promise,

So, enjoy your Labor Day Weekend and what follows. I am most eager for the what follows part.

