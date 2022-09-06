THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

ThumbsUp: Robeson County’s unemployment rate fell again in July, continuing a trend of improvement in a post-coronavirus era. While the rate of 6.2% isn’t the best the county’s ever seen, it’s an improvement by its own standard — especially considering that neighboring Scotland County posted an unemployment rate of 7.6%, the highest in the state.

ThumbsDown: Public campaigns to promote sober driving are a shame. It should be common sense for drivers to remain sober behind the wheel. Unfortunately, we have enforcement campaigns such as the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It. While we applaud such efforts by law enforcement, we hope that one day such campaigns won’t be necessary.

ThumbsUp: The Public Schools of Robeson County should feel some level of pride, despite receiving a status as a low-performing school district as measured by the State Board of Education. Our local school district had a majority of its schools exceeding or meeting growth requirements in the most recent report.

And as stated by Cindy Lewis, director of PSRC Testing and Accountability, “We all recognize that schools are about more than test scores and that a test score should never define the quality of students and schools. There are more indicators that effectively represent a school’s success.”

We encourage local educators to continue improving as they prepare our students for success in their post-education lives.

ThumbsUp: The approaching Lumbee Tribal Election has 15 people seeking seats on the Tribal Council. We applaud the candidates for their desire to serve their community. We also encourage tribal members to use their right to vote on Nov. 15.

ThumbsDown: Gas Prices keep falling, but it seems as if they’re falling very slowly. It’s hard to complain about falling gas prices, but we are anxious to see pre-pandemic prices soon.

ThumbsUp: The children at Townsend Elementary School got a surprise visit by Dr. Robert Locklear, PSRC Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability and North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette last week. The duo presented the school with a pile of school supplies for students, teachers and faculty, an initiative of Gov. Roy Cooper, who each year designates a school to receive a stockpile of supplies gathered in NCDOT offices.

ThumbsUp: While the Robeson County Public Library’s summer reading program has concluded, the library continues to promote literacy and learning among our community’s youngest members. September has been designated by the library as the month for library card registrations. Additionally, library programs include events to bring people into the library.

ThumbsDown: The Monkeypox virus will likely be found in Robeson County, something we know was inevitable, but hope will have only a small impact. According to the Robeson County Health Department, one resident has tested positive for this virus, but they were outside the county and therefore are not counted as a Robeson County resident.

Similar to COVID-19, it is vital that residents avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox. It’s our prayer that this disease will not harm our residents.

