This might surprise you, but for me the most difficult part of being a board member for the Robeson County Humane Society is attending the meetings.

They are held just once a month and only last an hour, so time is not the issue, and neither are the fellow board members, who are great, committed, and tireless. Meetings are productive, free of drama, and move along quickly.

The hard part is when the meetings are held at the society’s no-kill shelter on West Fifth Street, and all those homeless cats and dogs who spend their time in jail for committing the crime of being born are no longer out of sight and out of mind; instead, they stare longingly at you, hoping for an invite to your home.

OK, maybe not the cats.

That might not seem like the best way to start a column whose intent is to invite you to the shelter, where Bark at the Moon, a key fundraiser for the Robeson County Humane Society, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, which is a Thursday. There is no cost to attend, and there will be beverages, adult and otherwise, as well as some light snacks.

The event is an opportunity for the public to tour the shelter, an old building that is in constant need of repair, meet its wonderful staff and board members, and learn more about what the Humane Society does, which is to provide shelter for these discarded animals while also working to prevent more from being born.

To do all that, the society needs money.

Although there is no charge to attend and the refreshments are reasonably priced at free, there are sponsorship opportunities available, ranging from $1 on up. The sponsorship levels are as follows: $1 to $99, Cool Cats; $100 to $249, Doggie Delight; $250 to $499, Top Dog; $500 to $999, Super Sponsor; and $1,000 and up, Shelter Saint.

Sponsors get recognition in this newspaper, but the real reward is the satisfaction of knowing they are being part of the solution, not the problem, regarding the scourge of stray cats and dogs in this county, which are often starving, diseased and a nuisance or much worse.

The cost of housing these homeless animals, providing bedding, food, healthcare, can never be paid in full. But for the Robeson County Humane Society, the cost of keeping the shelter up to state standards is also a challenge.

This week during the board’s monthly meeting we learned that repairs to fencing at the shelter would have to be made, there is an HVAC issue that must be resolved, and there is substantial work that the state requires be done to the kennels that give the dogs a little room to roam. The state licenses the facility and limits the number of animals house there, so each time one is adopted, another gets a better chance at a good life.

As a board member, I have been tasked to sell sponsorships, and what is always needed is for people, organizations and businesses that have not contributed in the past to join the effort. That takes pressure off those who we have depended on over the years and allows for what I call “new money” to be raised.

Consider today’s column an invitation to help. The easiest way to make a tax-deductible contribution is simply write a check and mail it to Robeson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3069, Lumberton, N.C., 28359. Many of you have already promised a sponsorship, and if the check has not been mailed, consider today’s column a string on your finger and an opportunity to duck a second phone call from me.

Or you could just visit the shelter on Sept. 29, see the need firsthand and understand that your job in solving the problem of too many homeless animals – making a small donation – is the easy one.

Better yet, perhaps you could find a bundle of unconditional love wrapped in fur to take home. Or a cat.

See you there.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected]