THUMBS UP: The price of gasoline continues to drop at local stations, a good sign that will allow residents some relief in their average cost of living. Spending fewer dollars on transportation allows more spending for other necessities.

THUMBS DOWN: Inside today’s Robesonian you’ll find a story about increasing unemployment levels on a state level during the month of August. Any increase, regardless of how little is hard to take, especially as businesses continue to struggle from the fallout of the pandemic. When county level data is released today, we expect to see Robeson County numbers following the state trend of a small increase. On a positive note, statewide data showed increased employment in some key job sectors important to Robeson County — Manufacturing, Education & Health Services and Accommodation and Food Services sectors.

THUMBS UP: BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, a manufacturer of organic raw materials, is set to establish a new processing operation to in Lumberton, bringing a $10.9 million investment to the area. We are happy that the state of North Carolina and Robeson County leaders are on the same page — understanding that Robeson County is a good place to do business.

THUMBS DOWN: It’s time for Pembroke Town Council members to approve an E-911 interlocal agreement with Robeson County. The county has provided service to Pembroke as a courtesy in the cause of public safety, but it’s beginning to feel like Pembroke is taking advantage of the county. At a price tag of about $43,000, this is something Pembroke needs to include in its spending plan.

THUMBS UP: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke ranked in the top half in a new list of best regional universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report. The Robeson County institution came in at No. 56 out of 136 universities.

THUMBS DOWN: At the risk of looking a gift horse in the mouth, a recent state grant to provide broadband to rural areas is really a drop in the bucket of what is needed. North Carolina is awarding millions of dollars to internet companies to expand broadband access to thousands of homes in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties.

Focus Broadband was awarded $4 million in Robeson County, which means More than 1,800 homes in Parkton and the Lumber Bridge community will gain broadband access. The project is expected to cost almost $4.9 million. Focus Broadband pledged to contribute $536,000, and the county promised $350,000.

Again, while we are thrilled that more of our county will have access to high speed internet, we hope to soon see complete coverage of access.

THUMBS DOWN: A criminal or criminals are still at large in connection to the fire that damaged a local business. A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owner of the Unlimited Taxes & More building, Nejlai Mitchell, for any information leading to the capture of those responsible for the fire that damaged the building in late August.

THUMBS UP: UNC Pembroke senior Jena Wise has learned a lot during her four years at college, but it was a decision she made as a freshman — to buckle her seatbelt — that she counts as one of the smartest things she’s ever done. For her actions, Wise is receiving the September “Saved by the Belt” Award from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, or NCGHSP, which recognizes those whose lives were likely saved by their choice to wear their seat belts.

THUMBS UP: The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education adopted the District Mental Health Plan last week, which includes resources and information to support the mental health of staff members and students. The plan is entering its third year of implementation and highlights professional development for staff to address the whole child approach when considering positive mental health for all students.

