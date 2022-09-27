THUMBS UP: Six people received the keys to their new homes Thursday as Lumbee tribal ofﬁcials celebrated the opening of its second Dreamcatcher community this year.

Lumbee tribal chairman John Lowery and Lumbee Tribal Council District 7 representatives cut the ribbon on the ongoing Dreamcatcher Raynham development. The subdivision will include 30 homes and an Administrative Office. This community demonstrates the commitment the tribe has to its members. We celebrate with the tribe and look forward to future community-building efforts.

THUMBS DOWN: Robeson County commissioners appear to be at odds with the Hope Alive organization, so much so that a protest of about 40 sign-wielding residents demonstrated in the front of the Robeson County Administrative Office.

Hope Alive’s message is that more needs to be done to reduce the number of drug related deaths in Robeson County. The primary cause of the protest was to not only bring awareness to the drug epidemic but to also have Robeson County Commissioners reconsider their decision to reject two previous zoning requests for the construction of a drug rehab facility and a reintegration facility.

We encourage county commissioners to hear the message and work toward a solution to help reduce drug related deaths. And if Hope Alive’s plan is not viable — which by our judgment appears that it is — work with Hope Alive or other health professionals to develop something that does work.

THUMBS UP: We are in the middle of homecoming season at local schools. Ideally, this is a time for members of our community to celebrate with school students and to connect former students with today’s young people.

We’ll see parades, football games and celebrations within our high schools. We encourage students to look to those who have gone before and appreciate their life experience beyond high school.

Likewise, we encourage graduates to consider how today’s students are meeting the challenges they face.

THUMBS DOWN: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was shot while in a vehicle in the area of NC 710 South and Tom M Road on Monday. While many consider this and other similar crimes a law enforcement issue, it is not.

We must halt the violence that continues to plague our local communities. Local leaders, law enforcement, faith leaders and others who promote hope and peace are needed to come together and drive down this continuing violence that has come to define Robeson County and its many communities.

THUMBS UP: The Department of Agriculture has awarded the FOCUS Broadband cooperative a $24.6 million grant to address high-speed internet needs in Robeson and Scotland counties.

The funding will allow the expansion of high-speed internet access to more than 4,800 addresses and connect more than 13,000 people, nearly 200 businesses, 166 farms and 18 public schools to high-speed internet in the two counties.

This is welcome news to many rural residents who will now enjoy many of the benefits of internet access previously afforded only to residents in the counties higher population centers.

THUMBS UP: We support a decision by the Maxton Town Council to take no action on a request to loosen restrictions on a local business. As Snead said, the town has “no legal authority” to modify an order signed by a judge. Beyond that, town commissioners are charged with keeping their town safe from businesses that may be defined as a public nuisance. Find more about this story at https://bit.ly/3LObFhN .

THUMBS DOWN: Far too many people will choose not to participate in the upcoming midterm elections. Still, we are hopeful that this important event will draw voters to the polls.

Robeson County residents who wish to cast their ballots on Election Day Nov. 8 must register no later than Oct. 14, a little more than two weeks away. After Oct. 14, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting will be available.

