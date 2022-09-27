“The events of the last two years have shone a light on the need of all Americans to have access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. This multi-million-dollar investment from the Biden-Harris Administration to FOCUS Broadband is allowing rural residents of our state to have the ability to take care of their family’s needs and educate their children, in their homes, and not have to go and seek out a WiFi hotspot. A family choosing to live in the rural parts of our state should not preclude them from affordable services. This is a big win for rural North Carolina and FOCUS Broadband!”

USDA Rural Development North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight, talking about a grant that expands internet accessibility to many rural residents in Robeson County.

***

“This is the third community that we’ve opened up this year and I can tell you, it is needed … We were projected to put 23 homes in the original phase but by 2024 we’re projected to do 30 homes.”

Anthony Pevia, the director of Housing Development for the Lumbee Tribe, talking about a housing project that will provide homes for Lumbee tribe members.

***

“For the last 15 years or greater, we had worked on the canal. Trees cause water to back up throughout the entire town, ,… causing a lot of property damage to our citizens in Fairmont.”

Ronnie Seals, Fairmont’s director of public works, talking about a plan to remove debris and improve water flow in poor drainage areas.

***

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The safety of our students and staff members is paramount. Thanks to the swift action made by staff members and law enforcement, a possible tragedy was avoided.”

Jessica Horne, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County, talking about a St. Pauls’ student who was found with a loaded handgun.

***

“The reason that budget is so large is we’re contributing heavily into our infrastructure at the airport to make it the prime location [for the aviation] community but also for the industrial community.”

Seth Hetchel, the Maxton Laurinburg Airport assistant director talking about a $1.8 million budget for the Airport’s 2022-23 fiscal year.