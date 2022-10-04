THUMBS UP: The opening day of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair saw some rain, but fairgoers showed up to enjoy the food, the carnival rides and of course the ag displays and animal shows. We give a big thumbs up to the fair board for working through the confusion of Tropical Storm Ian.

THUMBS DOWN: As we enter the final stage of midterm election campaigns, we are becoming overwhelmed by mudslinging advertising. It has become tiring to hear candidates point fingers at each other for causing an ever widening gap between Democrats and Republicans. Candidates say they want bipartisan cooperation, but their advertising says otherwise.

THUMBS UP: Lineworkers from throughout the region flooded into Robeson County on Saturday to ensure all residents were back online. We are grateful to the many agencies that carried out the herculean efforts to help Robeson County residents recover. And our hearts go out to the residents in Florida, where recovery efforts will continue for months after Ian wiped out parts of the state.

THUMBS DOWN: The price of gasoline has stabled at about $3.32 locally, but remains much higher than prices that drivers found a year ago. While we expect the price of gasoline to go up over time, prices appear to be increasing at a much higher rate than the cost of living. On the bright side, Robeson County drivers are paying far less than the national average of $3.70. That average is pushed higher by gasoline prices on the West Coast where drivers are paying more than $6 per gallon in some places.

THUMBS UP: Many PBS NC viewers will soon know what we’ve known all along — that we have some wonderful restaurants nearby. This fact is the premise behind a pilot for a series being pitched for PBS NC, titled “NC Tastes Great.” The show aims to highlight local restaurants as well as other “food spots,” the culture and the community that surrounds The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and other campuses in and around the UNC system. Find more news coverage of this story at https://bit.ly/3Cb1AaB.

THUMBS DOWN: There is a vaccine for COVID-19 and for influenza, unfortunately, as we move into cold and flu season, too many people will skip getting any vaccine. While the flu vaccine won’t prevent the cold virus, it could make it easier to endure cold symptoms. We encourage Robeson County residents to do all they can to help keep our community healthy, including getting vaccinated.

THUMBS UP: Two properties, 150 and 220 Jackson Court in the shopping center anchored by Walmart and Lowes are being redeveloped, and the vacancies may be filled by businesses and more importantly, jobs. Built in 1994, 150 Jackson Court was formerly occupied by a Super 8 motel and may be replaced with another hotel, a “dual brand” hotel, a hotel that offers regular and extended stays. This is good news and illustrates what local economists have said for some time — that tourism in Robeson County is among the top five job providers here. It also illustrates that Robeson County is open for business.

THUMBS DOWN: The August job numbers were released last week. The news wasn’t good, although the slight increase in the unemployment rate was better in Robeson County than many other areas in the state. Still, here in Robeson County we saw the unemployment rate (6.5%) climb higher than the state average in August (3.5%).

THUMBS UP: Lumberton FFA was recognized last week as one of three finalists for the FFA National Premier Chapter-Building Communities award. Other finalists in the award category included Missouri-based Blue Springs FFA and Ohio-based Felicity Franklin FFA. The top three finalists were also announced for multiple categories including Models of Excellence, Middle School Models of Excellence, National Premier Chapter-Growing Leaders, and National Premier Chapter-Strengthening Agriculture.

THUMBS DOWN: While we are happy that an arrest was made in the death of a Lumber River man, we cannot overlook yet another violent act here in Robeson County. We support the efforts of our law enforcement and are happy that this investigation ended in the arrest of a suspect. Bringing an end to violence is more than a law enforcement issue; it requires help from every member of our community.

