“Right now we are planning on opening on Saturday. We don’t control mother nature.”

Shea Ann DeJarnette, Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair Board member, talking about the one-day delay of the fair’s opening.

***

“This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina. Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”

J. Eric Boyette, North Carolina’s Transportation secretary, talking about Tropical Storm Ian that brought major storm conditions through Robeson County on Friday.

***

“Universities in themselves are like little cities. They’re ecosystems … economy, culture, community and we’re trying to showcase all of that. I’m kind of looking at this as that Guy Fieri/Anthony Bourdain — sort of a hybrid with a strong North Carolina educational and culinary experience all rolled into one.”

Jack Brayboy host and producer of “NC Tastes Great,” a show that aims to highlight local restaurants that surround UNCP.

***

“This recognition is absolutely rewarding for our students. They have been doing such an awesome job for years and I’m glad they are getting the recognition they deserve. Members must put in lots of hard work, dedication and commitment to achieve their goals.”

Candace Grimsley, an FFA adviser at Lumberton Senior High School, talking about FFA students who were honored recently as finalists for the FFA National Premier Chapter-Building Communities award.

***

“Our goal this year is for every student to exceed growth. We are determined to become one of the best elementary schools in the state.”

Deep Branch Elementary School Principal James Hunt, talking about his role at the school and what he called the most important part of his job; “making sure all students have the opportunity to receive the best education possible in a safe environment.”