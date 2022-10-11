“It’s going to be a great technology school for young men and women. Technology has the power to transform the classroom into a particular ﬁ eld for the students to experience real-life application and today’s real world.”

John Simmons, chairman of the PSRC Board of Education, talking about the start of construction of the Robeson County Career and Technology Education Center.

***

“I thought it was important to recognize them because they showcase Lumberton in its very best light. They give their time and their effort and they give back year after year, and they set the example for us, for the kids, for the families and others. Most of these folks have children that have already gone through the LYBA. Their efforts impact the kids, they impact, the city, they impact the state. People from Virginia all the way to Texas have visited Lumberton, and they remember Lumberton, and they, so to speak, put Lumberton more on the map so that people remember when they come through Lumberton, our area, they speak very highly.”

Lumberton City Councilman Leroy Rising, talking about the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association and its impact on the Lumberton.

***

“The floodgate project is becoming increasingly complicated with the I-95 widening project going on — I guess that was to be expected. We have gone back and forth numerous times with the I-95 design build team, but we believe the end project will be beneficial to not only the I-95 project but to the floodgate. As a result of this there’s been a lot of coordination added to the floodgate project and the floodgate footprint has been moved at least three times, on the western side. We moved it from one side to the other, then we’ve moved it three times on the western side since we started this. I do believe we’ve found a permanent location for the floodgate as far as the footprint.”

Lumberton Public Works Director Rob Armstrong talking about a project that is hoped to reduce flooding in parts of the city.

***

“I am honored to serve as the new principal. My leadership style rests on putting the needs of our students first and ensuring they have what they need to be successful.”

Anthony Barton, principal of Public Schools of Robeson County Early College, talking about his goals in his role at the Early College.

****

“I think senior night always has a lot of emotion; you want to succeed, you want to walk away with a W on the last game on your home floor. I think sometimes the pressure to want to do something kind of got them, but when they talked and when the bench talked, they looked completely different from when they were silent, and they played well and put the ball down.”

Purnell Swett volleyball coach Corey Deese, talking about a recent victory over Seventy-First.