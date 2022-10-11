To the Editor:

In “Alcohol is on the ballot in Bladen County,” a new resident to Bladen expressed frustration at not being able to sell alcohol in her store. I disagree with her stance.

She wants to make more money; safety is not her real concern.

I have other options for her, the wineries and the other businesses that want to increase their sales with alcohol.

They may request that the nearest “wet” municipality to their businesses annex their area, or they may open alcohol outlets in “wet” municipalities. Both the businesses and the municipalities will benefit.

Of course forcing alcohol on the whole county will keep them from having to pay city taxes. It’s all about the money.

People who live in “wet” municipalities and had the opportunity to make their own decision should not force this on those of us who do not live in their municipalities.

It is unfair for those in “wet” municipalities, with police forces, to force countywide alcohol sales on the rest of us, who had no vote in their referendum.

We are the ones who will be affected, and yet, those in the townships will have a vote. We do not want “joints” that attract alcoholics, criminals and drug addicts spread across our county. We do not have adequate deputies to police them, and would need appropriate laws to control them.

For the sake of your neighbors in and outside the municipalities, I encourage municipal voters to help us by voting “NO” on this referendum.

Jane T. Pait

White Oak