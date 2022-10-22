Why today’s youth isn’t as lazy as people seem to think

If there’s one thing I’ve heard constantly throughout my life, it’s how lazy the youth of my generation is.

I was born in 1995, so depending on where you look, I am either categorized as a young millennial or an old member of Gen Z.

Older generations are constantly discussing the work ethic of people around my age, and although I agree that, generally speaking, we don’t want to exist in the work environments our predecessors had, it doesn’t mean we don’t want to work at all.

We just don’t want to work the way people have in the past, and it mostly has to do with the effect we have seen it take on the older people in our lives.

My mother and father came from very modest backgrounds and they’ve worked hard my entire life to elevate our socioeconomic status and provide a better life for myself and my siblings, and although we appreciated the sacrifices they made, we also wished that their time with us wasn’t one of the things that had to be given up.

My mother is a hospice nurse, and my father works in construction. By the time they returned home at 6 p.m. during the work week, they were too tired to spend much time with us before we had to be in bed.

My mother was often on-call, meaning there were also many days during the weekend when we didn’t get to see her often.

From my understanding, Millennials and Gen Z want to contribute to society, just not in a way that requires us to neglect our families and work ourselves to the point of constant mental and physical exhaustion the way our parents and grandparents had to.

Today’s youth are far from lazy. Our K-12 schooling is more rigorous than any generation that came before us, and it has to be, given the technological advancements made in the past several decades. School-aged children are learning more advanced concepts earlier due to the sheer amount of material that has to be covered.

Inflation and the ever-rising cost of living require many young adults to work multiple jobs simply to make ends meet. Attending college, as we’ve been encouraged to do our whole lives, is exponentially more expensive than it was for previous generations. This makes our loans astronomical, and interest rates have ensured that paying off your debt is a nearly impossible feat.

Even when we do graduate with a bachelor’s degree, it’s still difficult to find a job in our fields. It seems like a bachelor’s degree today is what a high school diploma was in the 80s and 90s as most companies are searching for candidates with master’s degrees, even for entry-level jobs. Even more outrageous, the monetary compensation being offered doesn’t match the level of skill and knowledge they are requiring as a minimum.

This is not to try to invalidate the struggles that older generations faced as young adults. Rather, it is simply to emphasize that while technology has made life easier in some ways, it has also made other things harder for today’s young people than they have ever been previously.

Hearing many older people discount the difficulties we face is disheartening, to say the least, as we struggle to navigate society, the economy, world health crises, personal health crises, and the constantly fluctuating job and housing markets.

Rather than being so harshly criticized, it would be nice to receive validation and words of encouragement. It would be nicer still for certain members of older generations to understand that life is not a competition in which we determine who had it hardest.

Simply put, I believe we should all want things to be easier for the generations that come after us rather than trying to ensure we all have to struggle equally.

Sara Fox is the editor of the Bladen Journal newspaper. Contact her at [email protected]