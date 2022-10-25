THEY SAID IT

“What we kind of settled on is a hybrid between the tiny homes and sleeping pods that’s right in the middle which is a pallet shelter.”

Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC’s executive director, talking about a collection of very small living quarters available for local homeless residents.

***

“I know that Fairmont is truly a diamond in the rough.”

Fairmont Town Manager Jerome Chestnut talking about code enforcement.

***

“Investments in rural North Carolina have a positive impact on our state’s overall success. These grants help communities prepare to attract investments that create good jobs, improve the quality of life of the residents and boost local economies.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, talking about a state grant to help Lumberton’s BIOPHIL create 38 new jobs.

***

“We wanted to do something special in hopes that our parents’ legacy would continue through the work of the American Indian Heritage Center.”

Curt Locklear Jr. talking about the grand opening of The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center set for Nov. 1 in front of Old Main.

***

“Many families will be hitting the streets this Halloween season to enjoy trick-or-treating and we want everyone to have a good time. People who drink and drive can turn a good time into a tragedy. If you’re going to drink, never get behind the wheel.”

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, talking about increased law enforcement during Halloween.