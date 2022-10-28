Home Opinion Opinion October 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print ROBESONIAN POLL QUESTION: As you go to the polls on Nov. 8, what issue most concerns you? Find The Robesonian Opinion Poll at www.robesonian.com/poll. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Contact Your Elected Leaders DONNIE DOUGLAS: Remembering HOFer Alton ‘Tunney’ Brooks They Said It View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 60.6 ° F 61.1 ° 58 ° 82 % 1.3mph 100 % Mon 77 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 73 ° Thu 74 ° Fri 65 ° Editor's Picks Votes face slew of candidates Lumberton fire strengthens water rescue capability Thousands line Biggs Park Mall for tricks and treats RCC paints campus pink for breast cancer awareness Lumbee council approves $33M tribal budget Load more