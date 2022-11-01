THEY SAID IT

“This is $80,000 of legislative money that was brought to get us the boats we need, get us the equipment we need to the point where we can become a state-level asset,”

Lumberton Fire Chief Chris West, talking about new water rescue equipment the station bought using grant funds.

***

“Listening to music was a big part of my recovery. It provided me with an outlet and brought my spirits up. My goal is to be a music therapist mainly because I didn’t have that when I was recovering from surgery, so I want to be able to offer an alternative form of therapy to other children with cerebral palsy or anyone recovering from surgery.”

Randi Gabbert, who said it has been her dream to become a music therapist — a profession she said she hopes will continue to grow and impact the lives of others living with cerebral palsy. Find Randi’s full story here: https://bit.ly/3fsZmMo .

***

“I don’t agree with all the budget but it’s a good budget overall.”

Billy Oxendine, Lumbee Tribal Council, talking about his yes vote on a $33.3 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

***

“When Republicans earn back the majority, we will conduct rigorous oversight of the Biden administration and demand they answer for their incompetence at home and abroad. This is our #CommitmentToAmerica!”

A tweet Tuesday from @House Republicans.

***

“There have been FIVE shootings so far today in DC, our nation’s capital. But their city council is trying to further REDUCE penalties for criminals. Democrat-run cities have no regard for public safety. An avoidable tragedy.”

A tweet tuesday by @RepDanBishop.

***

“North Carolina’s leadership in higher education has distinguished our state, but there are signs of trouble when all of its appointed leaders are chosen by too few. This commission will preserve the undisputed excellence of our higher education system.”

A tweet tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper, @NC_Governor

***

“The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.”

A statement from the American Red Cross. Learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html .