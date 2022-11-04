I was clearing out a hall closet the other day, tossing old junk into the trash so that I could replace it with fresh junk that I could throw away a few years from now. In doing so, I stumbled over a box stuffed with old schoolwork, and found a 1971 writing assignment I had titled “Things I Won’t Live Long Enough to See.”

It was a list on notebook paper, 25 things that I did not believe as a 14-year-old I would be around to see in my lifetime, a tough forecast because I did not — and still do not — know how much life is left, only that there are 51 fewer years of it.

It is also possibly the last time I wrote in cursive.

I decided to dig deeper to see how I did as a visionary.

Before I share, however, it is important to know that my approach was agnostic, and not a wish list, an explanation that is warranted before I share item No. 1 on the list.

It was: A black person elected president. Wrong.

Next up: A woman elected president. That earned a checkmark, but there’s hope.

Others, in no particular order, were:

– The Atlanta Braves winning the World Series. Just five years in, I was already a jaded Braves fan. It would be 24 years, but two X’s went beside it, for 1995 and 2021.

– A man on Mars. Check.

– Cars that can fly. That would be an X although I am sure the technology exists.

– Marijuana legalized. Got to go with an X, although it is not everywhere in the United States. Yet.

– A cure for cancer. Not yet but getting closer.

– Peace on Earth. Check.

Now, I could continue with the list, but I fear you would not continue reading it, so at this point I will pivot, and itemize a few things that I wish I had put on the list that would have impressed Nostradamus with my ability to look into the future. In fewer words, things that no one in 1971 would have believed.

– Keith Richards with great-grandchildren.

– Biological boys playing sports with biological girls and tortured logic that there is nothing wrong with that.

– Driverless vehicles.

– A 25-ounce Bud Light that costs $18, and me purchasing two of them at Kenan Stadium last Saturday.

– The winner of the decathlon in the 1976 Olympics in a dress.

– A phone that fits into your pocket, doubles as a camera, triples as a computer, and has a significant percentage of the country staring at it while crossing the street, doubly dangerous because the driver of the approaching car is also staring at one.

– 400-yard drives and 210-yard 7-irons.

– College athletes being paid legally through sponsorship deals, becoming millionaires while supposedly playing an amateur sport.

– Five national basketball championships at UNC, an equal number at Duke, and a pair at N.C. State.

– The demise of the LP.

– A golf league sponsored by a country that has a horrific human rights record picking off players from the PGA Tour with the guarantee of millions of dollars for exhibition golf played in shorts with music in the background.

– A quarterback at UNC winning the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most prestigious award. It goes annually to the best player on a Top 5 team, with bonus points if the team is in the Southeastern Conference. His name is Drake Maye, and he is the best quarterback in college football.

And now you know the reason for today’s column.

