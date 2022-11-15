THEY SAID IT

“The military prepared me for a lot,” Mitchell said.

Rev. Shawn Mitchell, a retired signalman craft master of the U.S. Navy, in his address on Nov. 11.

***

“When I was younger, I always wanted to help people, but with having a child at a young age, I had to reconsider my goals.”

Denise Troy, a Robeson Community College student in her early 40s, talking about her return to the classroom to retrain for the workforce.

***

“I loved teaching and working with students. I wanted to make a greater impact, not only in my community but in Robeson County.”

Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks, talking about her desire to become a teacher 22 years ago.

***

“Last year, we began with three team members and ended with eight, but I guess winning prize money and awards changed that. This year, we have 25 participants, with more students asking daily if they can participate.”

Steven Singletary, physics professor and team advisor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Rocket Team that will compete in the NASA student Launch Challenge.

***

“Winter weather, particularly snow clearing operations, hasn’t historically been a big concern for the [Lumberton’s] street department so we don’t budget an amount specifically for winter weather events.”

Rob Armstrong, Public Works director for the City of Lumberton, talking about how the city might respond in case of a winter storm event.