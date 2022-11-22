“If you want it on Sunday morning, buy it on Saturday night.”

Fairmont Mayor r Charles Kemp, talking about the town’s recent approval of alcohol sales after 10 a.m. on Sundays. Find the story online here: bit.ly/3XnheJv.

“It is my position now and I recommend you to consider it that we delay doing anything on this particular matter and table it probably for another year and that has to do with the finances of the town.”

Maxton Mayor Paul Davis talking about a proposal to contracting out service of garbage collection. Find the full story here: bit.ly/3OIANbz.

“The classes give inmates an opportunity to learn different skills and prepares them to transition back into society once they are released. The HRD class is offered at night and teaches employability skills.”

Julie Baxley, Robeson Community College director of workforce development and human resources development, talking about inmates at the Lumberton Correctional Institute discovering a new way of life, one seed at a time, through a horticulture class offered by Robeson Community College. Find the full story inside today’s Robesonian

Which “anonymous official” told the AP that Russia launched a missile strike on Poland? The story led Zelensky to call for NATO retaliation, which would mean world war. We need to know who made and spread this assessment. I will do all that I can to figure it out.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th District of North Carolina, talking about a tweet about a Associated Press reporter who was fired over an erroneous story on the Russian attack.

“Without them, the parade would not be possible. We’re very excited and we hope to present an awesome parade for the community to enjoy.”

Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, talking about the many sponsors that help fund the annual Lumberton holiday parade. Find the full story online here: bit.ly/3hUMY8A.