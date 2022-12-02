To the Editor:

The American flag is a symbol of freedom known around the world. Why then is the U.S. flag not flying during school days at at least one school in Robeson County.

The previous flag flew 24-7 until it became tattered and was finally replace by one I donated. That flag also flew 24-7 and it has become tattered.

I spoke with the school principal about it this school year and she told me that the “Woodmen of the World” organization had not provided one yet.

I also wrote a letter to the Robeson County Board of Education about this matter and personally hand delivered that letter to the Superintendent’s secretary. I have yet to hear back — and I don’t expect to.

Regardless of what educators say, the U.S. flag IS instructional material and the Board of Education should provide flags to public schools in Robeson County as requested.

I also suggest that this school in particular pitch in for a new U.S. flag just like they pitch in for pizzas during Teacher Work Days.

Retired 1st Sgt. Gabriel H. Sagredo

Shannon