THEY SAID IT

“That’s a big deal for downtown Lumberton. We’re a destination.”

Carolina Civic Center Executive Director Richard Sceiford talking about upcoming improvements to downtown Lumberton, which include changes to the center.

***

“It was carefully removed by the City of Lumberton’s Public Works staff, placed on a wooden pallet, and is currently in storage at one of our warehouses.”

Lumberton City Manager Brandon Love talking the historical marker that honored Lumberton’s first Hebrew congregation.

***

“I’m trying to learn as much as I can now so I can share with others as I get older. I want to do as much as I can for my community.”

Stephen Strickland, a Robeson Community College student talking about both his education at the college as well as his role within the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

***

“There have been many lessons I have learned from being an educator. You will be disappointed if you think everything will go the way you think or that you will be consistently appreciated for the work you do. No matter what, keep your kids first and keep showing up and putting in the work for them.”

St. Pauls High School educator Sherice Alford talking about her role in the lives of local students.

***

“Yes, there is a shortage. We are in a rural healthcare shortage desert. We haven’t really felt the impact of it yet, but it is coming.”

Dr. Eva Meekins, the director of nursing programs at Robeson Community College talking about the estimated 200,000 new registered nurses needed every year until 2030 to meet the demand.

***

“I do feel that there could be an opportunity for endangerment of the public. I do think it has the possibility of decreasing the property value. We have opposition from the community. I have not spoken to anyone who has been in favor of it within the community. I do not think that represents harmony and more importantly, it does not fall within the county’s comprehensive use plan.”

Robeson County Commissioner Lance Herndon talking about a proposed drug rehabilitation center near Parkton.